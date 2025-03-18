How to solo defeat Vibrava in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Vibrava in Pokemon GO is a Ground/Dragon-type Pokemon that appears in 3-star raids. While it may not be the most challenging raid boss, its unique typing and moveset require a strategic approach. Trainers looking to solo Vibrava should take advantage of its weaknesses to Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks.

With the right counters, this battle can be completed efficiently without relying on additional teammates. In this guide, we’ll cover Vibrava’s stats, best counters, and key strategies to ensure a successful solo raid.

Pokemon GO Vibrava solo raid guide

Vibrava as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Combat Power: 9,545

Attack: 134

Defense: 99

Stamina: 3,600

Vibrava in Pokemon GO has relatively low defense, making it vulnerable to strong super-effective attacks. Trainers who target its double weakness to Ice-type moves will have the best chance at securing a fast and efficient victory.

Ice-type: 256% damage

256% damage Dragon-type: 160%

160% Fairy-type: 160%

Vibrava’s weaknesses and resistances

Electric: 24.4%

24.4% Fire: 62.5%

62.5% Poison: 62.5%

62.5% Rock: 62.5%

Vibrava’s moveset in Pokemon GO

Fast Attacks: Dragon Breath, Mud Shot and Sand Attack

Dragon Breath, Mud Shot and Sand Attack Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Bulldoze, Sand Tomb, and Scorching Sands

Note: The recommended solo-capable counter Pokemon are based on simulated game data, and the results may vary. For best results, it's advised for the recommended Pokemon below to have the highest possible IV stats and be powered up to the highest possible CP to successfully clear the raid on their own.

Best counters for Vibrava in Pokemon GO without any weather boosts in play

Some best counters to Vibrava in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To solo Vibrava in Pokemon GO, prioritize Pokemon with strong Ice, Dragon, or Fairy-type moves. Below are the best choices without considering weather effects:

White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

with Ice Fang and Ice Burn Black Kyurem with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock

with Dragon Tail and Freeze Shock Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Shadow Weavile with Ice Shard and Triple Axel

with Ice Shard and Triple Axel Galarian Darmanitan with Ice Fang and Avalanche

Additional solo counters for Vibrava in Pokemon GO raids, based on weather boosts

Certain weather conditions can enhance the effectiveness of specific Pokemon. Here are some additional counters based on weather effects:

Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

with Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe Mega Glalie with Frost Breath and Avalanche

with Frost Breath and Avalanche Baxcalibur with Ice Fang and Avalanche

with Ice Fang and Avalanche Mega or Shadow Abomasnow with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)

with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Triple Axel

with Charm and Triple Axel Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam

with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam Kyurem with Dragon Breath and Glaciate

with Dragon Breath and Glaciate Glaceon with Frost Breath and Avalanche

with Frost Breath and Avalanche Shadow Porygon-Z with Hidden Power (Ice) and Blizzard

with Hidden Power (Ice) and Blizzard Shadow Articuno with Frost Breath and Blizzard

with Frost Breath and Blizzard Shadow Cloyster with Ice Shard and Avalanche

with Ice Shard and Avalanche Cetitan with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Mega Garchomp with Dragon Tail and Outrage

with Dragon Tail and Outrage Mega or Shadow Salamence with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Shadow Palkia with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor Shadow Alolan Ninetales with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice)

with Powder Snow and Weather Ball (Ice) Shadow Dragonite with Dragon Tail and Draco Meteor

Tips for soloing Vibrava in Pokemon GO

Target the double weakness: Ice-type moves deal 256% damage, making them the best option for a quick raid.

Ice-type moves deal 256% damage, making them the best option for a quick raid. Use Shadow and Mega Pokemon: Shadow Pokemon deal more damage, and Mega Evolutions provide both higher stats and team bonuses.

Shadow Pokemon deal more damage, and Mega Evolutions provide both higher stats and team bonuses. Dodge strategically: Vibrava’s Bulldoze and Bug Buzz can deal decent damage, so dodging at the right time can help sustain your counters.

Vibrava’s Bulldoze and Bug Buzz can deal decent damage, so dodging at the right time can help sustain your counters. Optimize Weather Boosts: Snowy and Windy weather can enhance Ice and Dragon moves, making your counters even stronger.

Snowy and Windy weather can enhance Ice and Dragon moves, making your counters even stronger. Level up your Pokemon: High-level Pokemon with maxed-out movesets will significantly reduce raid time and improve efficiency.

With the right counters and a solid strategy, soloing Vibrava in Pokemon GO is a manageable challenge. By prioritizing Ice-type attackers and optimizing weather boosts, trainers can defeat this 3-star raid boss with ease.

