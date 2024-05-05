You can solo defeat Zangoose in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids if you have strong Fighting-type counters in your raid party. As a three-star raid boss, Zangoose will be a bit of a challenge for solo raiders. Additionally, it is of Normal elemental typing, which means it has only one weakness.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to solo defeat Zangoose in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids, including some of the best counters for this raid boss.

Is it difficult to solo defeat Zangoose in Pokemon GO 3-star Mega Raids?

Expand Tweet

Zangoose is a Normal-type Pokemon. Consequently, it is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fighting (160% increased damage)

This Pokemon is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Ghost

As a 3-star Fairy-type Raid boss, Zangoose has decent stats, including an attack stat of 222, a defense stat of 124, and a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 16,765. It has access to a diverse set of moves like Shadow Claw, Dig, Night Slash, and Close Combat.

Zangoose does not have moves that enjoy the Same Type Attack Bonus. Thus, it won’t be doing a lot of damage to your raid attackers. If you have strong Fighting-type attackers, you will not face any difficulty when you try to solo defeat Zangoose in Pokemon GO’s 3-star raids.

How to solo defeat Zangoose in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

For this Normal-type raid boss, you must have maxed-out or high-level Fighting-type Pokemon in your raid party. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Zangoose:

Mega Heracross

Mega Blaziken

Terrakion

Shadow Machamp

Ordinary Keldeo

Keldeo

Shadow Hariyama

Mega Alakazam

Conkeldurr

Lucario

Galarian Zapdos

Shadow Toxicroak

Shadow Blaziken

Pheromosa

Shadow Sirfetch’d

Mega Lopunny

Buzzwole

Machamp

Hawlucha

Also read: Pokemon GO Hawlucha in PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

As mentioned before, Zangoose will come with an underwhelming Combat Power (CP) stat of under 16,765 as a 3-star Raid Boss. Besides a low CP stat, it has a low defense stat. So, dealing damage won’t be hard while trying to solo defeat Zangoose in Pokemon GO.

It is important to dodge this boss’s attacks as you do not want to get hit by any of its Charged moves. Even though it does not enjoy STAB damage boosts, Zangoose still hits hard with its 222 attack stat. So, make sure to learn its attack pattern and dodge the Charged attacks coming from this raid boss.

If you are interested in Pokemon GO, you can check out some of our guides: