How to solo Shadow Absol in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Absol in Pokemon GO has made its way into three-star Shadow Raids, presenting players with a balance of challenge and reward. This beautiful yet intimidating Dark-type Pokemon is a prized catch for many, particularly those wishing to secure its rare shiny variant. With its glass-cannon stats and visually striking appearance, Absol is a favorite among collectors and competitive players alike.

In order to win, players will need to know its weaknesses, the best counters, and a few battle tips that will allow you to defeat it before the timer runs out. This guide will walk you through all that you need to know to solo Shadow Absol.

Note: The list in this article is not exhaustive. You might come up with a different strategy that works.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shadow Absol in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

When it comes to core damage output, Mega Lucario is your strongest weapon against Shadow Absol. With Force Palm and Aura Sphere at its disposal, Mega Lucario has an impressive DPS of 53.69, cutting down this Dark-type raid boss in no time.

Other strong options you can take with you to the battle:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega Heracross Counter Megahorn Mega Blaziken Counter Focus Blast Terrakion Double Kick Sacred Sword Shadow Conkeldurr Counter Dynamic Punch Crowned Sword Zacian Metal Claw Play Rough Mega Gardevoir Charm Dazzling Gleam Ordinary Keldeo Low Kick Sacred Sword Shadow Machamp Counter Dynamic Punch Shadow Hariyama Force Palm Dynamic Punch Urshifu Counter Dynamic Punch

As a pure Dark-type Pokemon, Shadow Absol in Pokemon GO takes 160% damage from Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type attacks. Constructing your team around these types will make you deal the most damage and have the highest chance of winning.

On the other hand, Shadow Absol in Pokemon GO resists:

Dark: 62.5% damage taken

62.5% damage taken Ghost: 62.5% damage taken

62.5% damage taken Psychic: 39.1% damage taken

Avoid using these moves, as they will dramatically lower your raid damage output.

Absol as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Absol in Pokemon GO: stats and moves as a raid boss

Type: Dark

Dark Attack: 246 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]

246 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged] Defense: 120 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]

120 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged] Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Psycho Cut and Snarl

Psycho Cut and Snarl Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Thunder, Megahorn, Frustration, Payback and Brutal Swing*

Although it is not the most difficult raid boss in the game, its Shadow form does much more damage, so being prepared is important. If you go in without being prepared, a single mistake can immediately turn the fight around against you, particularly when Absol gets Enraged.

With only 180 seconds on the clock, every second matters. Reduce downtime by having a solid backup team in place to jump back in if you faint.

Once Shadow Absol reaches its Enraged state, its attack and defense spike dramatically, so ensure your key counters are leveled up and capable of tanking the additional damage.

A well-prepared team, quick re-lobbies, and proper move selection can turn this the Shadow Absol in Pokemon GO raid into an easier and satisfying victory.

