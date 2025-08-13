How to beat Shadow Absol raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Shadow Absol has entered Pokemon GO's three-star Shadow Raids, providing players with a test of their skills and the chance to capture this beautiful Dark-type Pokemon; possibly even in its shiny version. With its sleek, intimidating looks and high attack stats, Absol is a favorite among collectors and battlers as well.
Though it is not the game's most difficult raid boss, its Shadow version is capable of dealing a greater amount of damage, so preparing for it is crucial.
Below, we’ll break down Absol’s weaknesses, its top counters, shiny encounter rates, and the coveted 100% IV CP values, everything you need to dominate this raid and add a powerful Shadow Absol to your roster.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Absol raids
When it comes to top-tier choices, Mega Lucario is the best one to use against Shadow Absol. With Force Palm and Aura Sphere, it delivers an impressive DPS of 53.69 that quickly dispatches the Dark-type raid boss.
Here are some other viable counters you can use:
What is strong against Pokemon GO Shadow Absol?
Being a pure Dark-type, Shadow Absol is weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting-type moves. It takes 160% damage from these types of attacks.
On the flip side, Absol resists:
- Dark: 62.5% damage taken
- Ghost: 62.5% damage taken
- Psychic: 39.1% damage taken
Do not use moves of these types throughout the raid.
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Absol raids?
Yes, with the right counters and proper preparation, solo beating Shadow Absol in a Shadow raid is possible. Don't forget that Shadow Absol will become enraged at 60% HP, greatly ramping up its stats before returning to normal at 15% HP.
Shiny odds from Shadow Absol raids in Pokemon GO
Shadow Absol has shiny potential in these raids, with a shiny rate of 1 in 64. Its shiny form was first made available in Pokemon GO on December 8, 2017, during the release of Hoenn-region creatures.
Shadow Absol 100% CP from raids (Hundo CP)
- No weather boost: 1312 CP - 1443 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Fog): 1640 CP - 1805 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Shadow Absol stats and moves as a raid boss
- Type: Dark
- Attack: 246 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Defense: 120 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Psycho Cut and Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Thunder, Megahorn, Frustration, Payback and Brutal Swing*
In preparing for this raid, stock up on healing items instead of Purified Gems or Shards. As the battle timer is 180 seconds, each second is important. A well-organized team and quick re-lobbies can be the difference between winning and losing.
