Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition best team choices for Season 23

Pokemon GO Summer Cup Ultra League edition started at 1 pm PDT on August 5, 2025, and will end at 1 pm PDT on August 12, 2025. This is a unique opportunity to participate in a limited meta with a 2,500 CP cap. The format allows the use of Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Grass-, Electric-, and Bug-type Pocket Monsters.
This article covers the best leads, switches, and closers for the Summer Cup Ultra League edition in Pokemon GO.
Best leads for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition
1) Toxtricity
Stats
- Attack: 181.3
- Defense: 122.4
- Stamina: 155
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs
2) Cradily (or Shadow Cradily)
Base stats
- Attack: 140.3
- Defense: 175.6
- Stamina: 180
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 15/15/15
- Candy XL is strongly recommended.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Acid
- Charged Attacks: Rock Tomb and Grass Knot
3) Bellibolt
Base stats
- Attack: 148
- Defense: 141.7
- Stamina: 200
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/10
- Candy XL is recommended but not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Sucker Punch
- Charged Attacks: Parabolic Charge and Zap Cannon
Honorable mentions
- Togedemaru: Thunder Shock + Fell Stinger and Wild Charge
- Lapras: Psywave + Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam
- Shadow Victreebel: Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb
- Skeledirge: Incinerate + Torch Song and Shadow Ball
- Tentacruel: Acid + Scald and Sludge Wave
Best switches for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition
2) Shadow Samurott (or Samurott)
Base stats
- Attack: 165.1
- Defense: 130.7
- Stamina: 175
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Fury Cutter
- Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Megahorn
3) Lapras (or Shadow Lapras)
Base stats
- Attack: 133.9
- Defense: 149.8
- Stamina: 231
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/15/15
- Candy XL is recommended but not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Psywave
- Charged Attacks: Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam
Honorable mentions
- Bellibolt: Thunder Shock + Parabolic Charge and Zap Cannon
- Shadow Victreebel: Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb
- Golisopod: Fury Cutter + X-Scissor and Aqua Jet
- Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate + Blast Burn and Thunder Punch
- Shadow Crustle: Fury Cutter + X-Scissor and Rock Slide
Best closers for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition
1) Tentacruel (or Shadow Tentacruel)
Base stats
- Attack: 141.1
- Defense: 185.1
- Stamina: 169
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 0/13/15
- Candy XL is strongly recommended.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Acid
- Charged Attacks: Scald and Sludge Wave
2) Shadow Electivire
Base stats
- Attack: 185
- Defense: 128.4
- Stamina: 142
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 1/15/15
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Ice Punch
3) Shadow Raikou
Base stats
- Attack: 169.6
- Defense: 143
- Stamina: 151
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement
- 6/13/13
- Candy XL is not required.
Recommended moves
- Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Shadow Ball
Honorable mentions
- Turtonator: Incinerate + Overheat and Dragon Pulse
- Cradily: Acid + Rock Tomb and Grass Knot
- Shadow Victreebel: Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb
- Lapras: Psywave + Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam
- Kingdra: Dragon Breath + Outrage and Octazooka
