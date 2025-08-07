Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition best team choices for Season 23

Pokemon GO Summer Cup Ultra League edition started at 1 pm PDT on August 5, 2025, and will end at 1 pm PDT on August 12, 2025. This is a unique opportunity to participate in a limited meta with a 2,500 CP cap. The format allows the use of Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Grass-, Electric-, and Bug-type Pocket Monsters.

Ad

This article covers the best leads, switches, and closers for the Summer Cup Ultra League edition in Pokemon GO.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition (Image via TPC)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

1) Toxtricity

Ad

Trending

Stats

Attack : 181.3

: 181.3 Defense : 122.4

: 122.4 Stamina: 155

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs

2) Cradily (or Shadow Cradily)

Base stats

Attack : 140.3

: 140.3 Defense : 175.6

: 175.6 Stamina: 180

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

15/15/15

Candy XL is strongly recommended.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Acid

Acid Charged Attacks: Rock Tomb and Grass Knot

Also read: All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)

Ad

3) Bellibolt

Base stats

Attack : 148

: 148 Defense : 141.7

: 141.7 Stamina: 200

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/10

Candy XL is recommended but not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch Charged Attacks: Parabolic Charge and Zap Cannon

Honorable mentions

Togedemaru: Thunder Shock + Fell Stinger and Wild Charge

Thunder Shock + Fell Stinger and Wild Charge Lapras: Psywave + Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam

Psywave + Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam Shadow Victreebel: Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb

Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb Skeledirge: Incinerate + Torch Song and Shadow Ball

Incinerate + Torch Song and Shadow Ball Tentacruel: Acid + Scald and Sludge Wave

Best switches for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition

Best switches for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Cradily (or Shadow Cradily)

Ad

Base stats

Attack : 140.3

: 140.3 Defense : 175.6

: 175.6 Stamina: 180

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

15/15/15

Candy XL is strongly recommended.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Acid

Acid Charged Attacks: Rock Tomb and Grass Knot

2) Shadow Samurott (or Samurott)

Base stats

Attack : 165.1

: 165.1 Defense : 130.7

: 130.7 Stamina: 175

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Fury Cutter

Fury Cutter Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Megahorn

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Delightful Days (Season 23): Schedule and rewards

3) Lapras (or Shadow Lapras)

Ad

Base stats

Attack : 133.9

: 133.9 Defense : 149.8

: 149.8 Stamina: 231

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/15/15

Candy XL is recommended but not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Psywave

Psywave Charged Attacks: Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam

Honorable mentions

Bellibolt: Thunder Shock + Parabolic Charge and Zap Cannon

Thunder Shock + Parabolic Charge and Zap Cannon Shadow Victreebel: Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb

Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb Golisopod: Fury Cutter + X-Scissor and Aqua Jet

Fury Cutter + X-Scissor and Aqua Jet Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate + Blast Burn and Thunder Punch

Incinerate + Blast Burn and Thunder Punch Shadow Crustle: Fury Cutter + X-Scissor and Rock Slide

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Ad

Best closers for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Tentacruel (or Shadow Tentacruel)

Ad

Base stats

Attack : 141.1

: 141.1 Defense : 185.1

: 185.1 Stamina: 169

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

0/13/15

Candy XL is strongly recommended.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Acid

Acid Charged Attacks: Scald and Sludge Wave

2) Shadow Electivire

Base stats

Attack : 185

: 185 Defense : 128.4

: 128.4 Stamina: 142

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

1/15/15

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Ice Punch

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

3) Shadow Raikou

Base stats

Attack : 169.6

: 169.6 Defense : 143

: 143 Stamina: 151

Ad

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

6/13/13

Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

Fast Attack: Thunder Shock

Thunder Shock Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Shadow Ball

Honorable mentions

Turtonator: Incinerate + Overheat and Dragon Pulse

Incinerate + Overheat and Dragon Pulse Cradily: Acid + Rock Tomb and Grass Knot

Acid + Rock Tomb and Grass Knot Shadow Victreebel: Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb

Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb Lapras: Psywave + Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam

Psywave + Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam Kingdra: Dragon Breath + Outrage and Octazooka

Check out our other guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨