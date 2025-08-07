  • home icon
  Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition best team choices for Season 23

Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition best team choices for Season 23

By Abhipsito Das
Published Aug 07, 2025 17:25 GMT
Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition
Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Summer Cup Ultra League edition started at 1 pm PDT on August 5, 2025, and will end at 1 pm PDT on August 12, 2025. This is a unique opportunity to participate in a limited meta with a 2,500 CP cap. The format allows the use of Normal-, Fire-, Water-, Grass-, Electric-, and Bug-type Pocket Monsters.

This article covers the best leads, switches, and closers for the Summer Cup Ultra League edition in Pokemon GO.

Best leads for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition

Best leads for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition (Image via TPC)
Best leads for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Toxtricity

Stats

  • Attack: 181.3
  • Defense: 122.4
  • Stamina: 155

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Aura Wheel and Psychic Fangs

2) Cradily (or Shadow Cradily)

Base stats

  • Attack: 140.3
  • Defense: 175.6
  • Stamina: 180

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 15/15/15
  • Candy XL is strongly recommended.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Acid
  • Charged Attacks: Rock Tomb and Grass Knot

3) Bellibolt

Base stats

  • Attack: 148
  • Defense: 141.7
  • Stamina: 200

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/10
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Sucker Punch
  • Charged Attacks: Parabolic Charge and Zap Cannon

Honorable mentions

  • Togedemaru: Thunder Shock + Fell Stinger and Wild Charge
  • Lapras: Psywave + Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam
  • Shadow Victreebel: Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb
  • Skeledirge: Incinerate + Torch Song and Shadow Ball
  • Tentacruel: Acid + Scald and Sludge Wave

Best switches for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition

Best switches for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition (Image via TPC)
Best switches for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Cradily (or Shadow Cradily)

Base stats

  • Attack: 140.3
  • Defense: 175.6
  • Stamina: 180

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 15/15/15
  • Candy XL is strongly recommended.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Acid
  • Charged Attacks: Rock Tomb and Grass Knot

2) Shadow Samurott (or Samurott)

Base stats

  • Attack: 165.1
  • Defense: 130.7
  • Stamina: 175

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Fury Cutter
  • Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Megahorn

3) Lapras (or Shadow Lapras)

Base stats

  • Attack: 133.9
  • Defense: 149.8
  • Stamina: 231

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/15/15
  • Candy XL is recommended but not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Psywave
  • Charged Attacks: Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam

Honorable mentions

  • Bellibolt: Thunder Shock + Parabolic Charge and Zap Cannon
  • Shadow Victreebel: Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb
  • Golisopod: Fury Cutter + X-Scissor and Aqua Jet
  • Shadow Typhlosion: Incinerate + Blast Burn and Thunder Punch
  • Shadow Crustle: Fury Cutter + X-Scissor and Rock Slide

Best closers for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition

Best closers for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition (Image via TPC)
Best closers for Pokemon GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition (Image via TPC)

1) Tentacruel (or Shadow Tentacruel)

Base stats

  • Attack: 141.1
  • Defense: 185.1
  • Stamina: 169

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 0/13/15
  • Candy XL is strongly recommended.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Acid
  • Charged Attacks: Scald and Sludge Wave

2) Shadow Electivire

Base stats

  • Attack: 185
  • Defense: 128.4
  • Stamina: 142

Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 1/15/15
  • Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Ice Punch

3) Shadow Raikou

Base stats

  • Attack: 169.6
  • Defense: 143
  • Stamina: 151
Best IVs and Candy XL requirement

  • 6/13/13
  • Candy XL is not required.

Recommended moves

  • Fast Attack: Thunder Shock
  • Charged Attacks: Wild Charge and Shadow Ball

Honorable mentions

  • Turtonator: Incinerate + Overheat and Dragon Pulse
  • Cradily: Acid + Rock Tomb and Grass Knot
  • Shadow Victreebel: Acid + Leaf Blade and Sludge Bomb
  • Lapras: Psywave + Sparkling Aria and Ice Beam
  • Kingdra: Dragon Breath + Outrage and Octazooka

