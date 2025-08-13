How to solo Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

Players who are curious about soloing a Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids would be happy to know that it is possible. Having originally originated in the Johto region, this dual Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon is known for its two-headed design and balanced stat distribution.

Ad

This guide will cover everything you need to have a successful solo run. You will need a well-planned team and must be prepared for what Shadow Girafarig might throw at you as a Shadow raid boss.

Note: The list in this article is not exhaustive. You might come up with a different strategy that works.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Among all the counters for Shadow Girafarig, Mega Absol stands out, with the movesets Snarl and Brutal Swing, offering a DPS of 40.65.

Ad

Trending

The list below has more viable options to counter Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO 3-star raids:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega or Shadow Absol Snarl Brutal Swing Mega or Shadow Tyranitar Bite Brutal Swing Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent Mega or Shadow Houndoom Snarl Foul Play Shadow Weavile Snarl Foul Play Mega Pinsir Fury Cutter X-Scissor Hydreigon Bite Brutal Swing Mega Heracross Struggle Bug Megahorn Darkrai Snarl Dark Pulse Mega or Shadow Scizor Fury Cutter X-Scissor Shadow Honchkrow Snarl Dark Pulse Mega Gyarados Bite Crunch

Ad

Also read: How to beat Shadow Girafarig raids in GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Girafarig as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO stats and moves as a raid boss

Ad

Type: Normal/Psychic

Normal/Psychic Attack: 182 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]

182 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged] Defense: 133 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]

133 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged] Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Tackle, Confusion and Double Kick

Tackle, Confusion and Double Kick Charged Attacks: Thunderbolt, Psychic, Mirror Coat, Frustration, Psychic Fangs, and Trailblaze

During the battle, Shadow Girafarig will enter an enraged state at 60% HP, which will give it a stat buff. It will go back to normal at 15% HP. Stock up on healing items instead of Purified Gems and Shards, as they will be more valuable, especially when you are experimenting with your team.

Ad

Keep in mind, players will have 180 seconds to finish this Shadow raid, so a well-planned team is crucial.

Also read: How to get Shiny Shadow Johto starters in GO (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile)

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨