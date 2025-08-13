  • home icon
How to solo Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

By Aashish Victor
Published Aug 13, 2025 09:31 GMT
Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players who are curious about soloing a Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids would be happy to know that it is possible. Having originally originated in the Johto region, this dual Normal/Psychic-type Pokemon is known for its two-headed design and balanced stat distribution.

This guide will cover everything you need to have a successful solo run. You will need a well-planned team and must be prepared for what Shadow Girafarig might throw at you as a Shadow raid boss.

Note: The list in this article is not exhaustive. You might come up with a different strategy that works.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Among all the counters for Shadow Girafarig, Mega Absol stands out, with the movesets Snarl and Brutal Swing, offering a DPS of 40.65.

The list below has more viable options to counter Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO 3-star raids:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega or Shadow AbsolSnarlBrutal Swing
Mega or Shadow TyranitarBiteBrutal Swing
Mega RayquazaDragon TailDragon Ascent
Mega or Shadow HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Shadow WeavileSnarlFoul Play
Mega PinsirFury CutterX-Scissor
HydreigonBiteBrutal Swing
Mega HeracrossStruggle BugMegahorn
DarkraiSnarlDark Pulse
Mega or Shadow ScizorFury CutterX-Scissor
Shadow HonchkrowSnarlDark Pulse
Mega GyaradosBiteCrunch
Girafarig as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Girafarig as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Girafarig in Pokemon GO stats and moves as a raid boss

  • Type: Normal/Psychic
  • Attack: 182 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Defense: 133 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Tackle, Confusion and Double Kick
  • Charged Attacks: Thunderbolt, Psychic, Mirror Coat, Frustration, Psychic Fangs, and Trailblaze

During the battle, Shadow Girafarig will enter an enraged state at 60% HP, which will give it a stat buff. It will go back to normal at 15% HP. Stock up on healing items instead of Purified Gems and Shards, as they will be more valuable, especially when you are experimenting with your team.

Keep in mind, players will have 180 seconds to finish this Shadow raid, so a well-planned team is crucial.

Edited by Aashish Victor
