How to beat Shadow Girafarig raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Shadow Girafarig is appearing in Pokemon GO three-star Shadow Raids, presenting players with a challenge and a possibility at shiny encounters. Girafarig is a dual Normal-/Psychic-type Pokemon first introduced in the Johto region, known for its distinctive two-headed design and well-balanced stat distribution.
Though not the most threatening boss in the game, the Shadow variant does have additional strength and resilience. These make it a more formidable raid boss.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Girafarig raids
The best counter for Shadow Girafarig is Mega Absol with Snarl and Brutal Swing, providing a high 40.65 DPS. The following list contains some more other viable options to counter Shadow Girafarig raids:
What is strong against Pokemon GO Shadow Girafarig?
Girafarig’s Normal/Psychic typing leaves it weak to Bug- and Dark-type moves, and it takes 160% damage from these attacks. For the most effective results, use Pokemon and moves of these types.
Avoid using Ghost- or Psychic-types, as Girafarig resists them, taking only 62.5% damage.
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Girafarig raids?
Yes, with the correct team and preparations, soloing Shadow Girafarig is possible. Because it's a three-star raid boss, it has reasonable HP and average stats; these make it managable solo. Having powerful Dark or Bug-type attackers with high DPS makes the win easier before the timer runs out.
Shiny odds from Shadow Girafarig raids in Pokemon GO
The shiny rate for Shadow Girafarig in raids is 1 in 64. Shiny Girafarig was introduced on February 26, 2022, during the Pokemon GO Tour: Johto event.
Shadow Girafarig 100% CP from raids (Hundo CP)
- No weather boost: 1,055 CP to 1,169 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy and Windy): 1,319 CP to 1,462 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Shadow Girafarig stats and moves as a raid boss
- Type: Normal/Psychic
- Attack: 182 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Defense: 133 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Tackle, Confusion and Double Kick
- Charged Attacks: Thunderbolt, Psychic, Mirror Coat, Frustration, Psychic Fangs, and Trailblaze
During the battle, Shadow Girafarig will enter an enraged state at 60% HP, boosting its stats significantly. It returns to normal at 15% HP, but you’ll have 180 seconds total to finish the raid, so efficiency is crucial.
