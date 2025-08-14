How to solo Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO introduces a new level of difficulty for players. This Bug/Poison-type Pokemon, which boasts tough armor and a coiled design, has rolled its way into the three-star Shadow Raids. While it's not the strongest raid boss in the game, its defense stats and deceiving move set can surprise unsuspecting players.
If you’re planning to take this one down solo, preparation is key. Having an understanding of its strengths, weaknesses, and the best counters is the difference between an easy victory and a frustrating defeat. Let’s break down the best method to solo Shadow Whirlipede and how to deal with its raid-specific buffs.
Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO 3-star raids
The unbeatable top pick to beat Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO is Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash (Fast Move) and Dragon Ascent (Charged Move). With this setup, it delivers a high DPS of 41.19, which quickly depletes Whirlipede’s defenses.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Other strong options are:
Also read: How to beat Shadow Whirlipede raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO stats and moves as a raid boss
- Type: Bug/Poison
- Attack: 100 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Defense: 173 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Poison Sting
- Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Signal Beam, Gyro Ball and Frustration
As a Bug-/Poison dual-type, Shadow Whirlipede is weak against Fire-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Rock-types (each dealing 160% damage). On the contrary Shadow Whirlipede is resistant to Fighting- (39.1%), Grass- (39.1%), Bug- (62.5%), Fairy- (62.5%), and Poison- (62.5%), so avoid taking them to battle.
Whirlipede's defense increases dramatically when it is Enraged. To get through this stage before the 180-second timer goes off, you'll need heavy hitters prepared.
Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO is completely soloable with the correct lineup and fast execution. Even though it might not seem like much of a threat in comparison to other raid bosses, underestimating it can result in a failed run, particularly when it is in its Enraged phase.
Also read: How to get Shiny Shadow Johto starters in Pokemon GO (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile)
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨