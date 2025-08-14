How to solo Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO 3-star Shadow Raids

Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO introduces a new level of difficulty for players. This Bug/Poison-type Pokemon, which boasts tough armor and a coiled design, has rolled its way into the three-star Shadow Raids. While it's not the strongest raid boss in the game, its defense stats and deceiving move set can surprise unsuspecting players.

If you’re planning to take this one down solo, preparation is key. Having an understanding of its strengths, weaknesses, and the best counters is the difference between an easy victory and a frustrating defeat. Let’s break down the best method to solo Shadow Whirlipede and how to deal with its raid-specific buffs.

Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

The unbeatable top pick to beat Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO is Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash (Fast Move) and Dragon Ascent (Charged Move). With this setup, it delivers a high DPS of 41.19, which quickly depletes Whirlipede’s defenses.

Other strong options are:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Shadow Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Mega Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega or Shadow Salamence Fire Fang Fly Mega Y Charizard Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Alakazam Confusion Psychic Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Mega Gallade Confusion Psychic Shadow Moltres Fire Spin Sky Attack Shadow Darmanitan Fire Fang Overheat Mega or Shadow Latios Zen Headbutt Psychic Mega Gardevoir Confusion Psychic Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Shadow Staraptor Gust Fly Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Mega X Charizard Fire Spin Blast Burn

Whirlipede as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO stats and moves as a raid boss

Type: Bug/Poison

Bug/Poison Attack: 100 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]

100 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged] Defense: 173 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]

173 [This goes up 300% when the raid boss is Enraged] Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Poison Sting

Bug Bite and Poison Sting Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Signal Beam, Gyro Ball and Frustration

As a Bug-/Poison dual-type, Shadow Whirlipede is weak against Fire-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Rock-types (each dealing 160% damage). On the contrary Shadow Whirlipede is resistant to Fighting- (39.1%), Grass- (39.1%), Bug- (62.5%), Fairy- (62.5%), and Poison- (62.5%), so avoid taking them to battle.

Whirlipede's defense increases dramatically when it is Enraged. To get through this stage before the 180-second timer goes off, you'll need heavy hitters prepared.

Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO is completely soloable with the correct lineup and fast execution. Even though it might not seem like much of a threat in comparison to other raid bosses, underestimating it can result in a failed run, particularly when it is in its Enraged phase.

