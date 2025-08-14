How to beat Shadow Whirlipede raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Players can now face Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO's three-star Shadow Raids. Whirlipede is a Bug-/Poison-type Pokemon that evolves from a Venipede to a Scolipede. It is well-known for its armored shell and unique design. Although it's not the most difficult raid boss you'll encounter, it has enough defense and disruptive moves to take unprepared players by surprise.
In this article, we’ll break down everything you need to know, from the best Pokemon to take into battle and Shadow Whirlipede's kit, to its shiny odds and the CP values players can encounter after the Shadow raid win.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Whirlipede raids
Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent is the optimal counter against this Bug-/Poison-type foe. This Hoenn legendary serpent with this moveset will deal a consistent DPS of 41.19, defeating Shadow Whirlipede easily.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
The other strong choices have been detailed in the table below.
Also read: GO Ho-Oh raid guide: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more
What is strong against Pokemon GO Shadow Whirlipede?
As a Bug-/Poison dual-type, Shadow Whirlipede has significant weaknesses you can take advantage of. They are:
- Fire-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Rock-types (deal 160% damage each)
Pokemon GO Shadow Whirlipede also has several resistances that can render certain types virtually useless. These include:
- Fighting- (39.1%)
- Grass- (39.1%)
- Bug- (62.5%)
- Fairy- (62.5%)
- Poison- (62.5%)
If you're looking to deal maximum raid damage, don't bring Pokemon that have these types.
Also read: How to get Shiny Shadow Johto starters in GO (Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile)
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Whirlipede raids?
Indeed, defeating Shadow Whirlipede alone is doable, but only when you use the best counters and understand how to deal with the Enraged state. Its defense increases by 300% when Enraged, so you'll want heavy hitters and stamina. Having a secondary team prepared to take over can be the difference maker.
Also read: GO Spotlight Hour schedule
Shiny odds from Shadow Whirlipede raids in Pokemon GO
While Shiny Whirlipede has been available in the game since the Bug Out 2022 event that was released on August 10, 2022, it's not available from Shadow Raids at the time of writing.
Also read: GO Summer Cup: Ultra League edition best team choices for Season 23
Shadow Whirlipede 100% CP from raids (Hundo CP)
If you’re chasing perfect IVs, here’s what to look for after the raid:
- No weather boost: 568 CP - 653 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rain and Cloudy): 710 CP - 817 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Also read: GO Pokedex: Gotta catch 'em all!
Pokemon GO Shadow Whirlipede stats and moves as a raid boss
- Type: Bug/Poison
- Attack: 100 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Defense: 173 [This goes up by 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Poison Sting
- Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Signal Beam, Gyro Ball, and Frustration
With only 180 seconds on the raid clock, seconds count, and be ready for stat spikes when Shadow Whirlipede gets Enraged.
Also read: GO codes August 2025: How to redeem free items
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨