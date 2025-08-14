How to beat Shadow Whirlipede raids in Pokemon GO: Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Players can now face Shadow Whirlipede in Pokemon GO's three-star Shadow Raids. Whirlipede is a Bug-/Poison-type Pokemon that evolves from a Venipede to a Scolipede. It is well-known for its armored shell and unique design. Although it's not the most difficult raid boss you'll encounter, it has enough defense and disruptive moves to take unprepared players by surprise.

In this article, we’ll break down everything you need to know, from the best Pokemon to take into battle and Shadow Whirlipede's kit, to its shiny odds and the CP values players can encounter after the Shadow raid win.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Shadow Whirlipede raids

Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent is the optimal counter against this Bug-/Poison-type foe. This Hoenn legendary serpent with this moveset will deal a consistent DPS of 41.19, defeating Shadow Whirlipede easily.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The other strong choices have been detailed in the table below.

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega Rayquaza Air Slash Dragon Ascent Shadow Mewtwo Confusion Psystrike Mega Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega or Shadow Salamence Fire Fang Fly Mega Y Charizard Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Alakazam Confusion Psychic Shadow Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Mega Gallade Confusion Psychic Shadow Moltres Fire Spin Sky Attack Shadow Darmanitan Fire Fang Overheat Mega or Shadow Latios Zen Headbutt Psychic Mega Gardevoir Confusion Psychic Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Shadow Staraptor Gust Fly Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Mega X Charizard Fire Spin Blast Burn

What is strong against Pokemon GO Shadow Whirlipede?

Whirlipede as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As a Bug-/Poison dual-type, Shadow Whirlipede has significant weaknesses you can take advantage of. They are:

Fire-, Flying-, Psychic-, and Rock-types (deal 160% damage each)

Pokemon GO Shadow Whirlipede also has several resistances that can render certain types virtually useless. These include:

Fighting- (39.1%)

(39.1%) Grass- (39.1%)

(39.1%) Bug- (62.5%)

(62.5%) Fairy- (62.5%)

(62.5%) Poison- (62.5%)

If you're looking to deal maximum raid damage, don't bring Pokemon that have these types.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Shadow Whirlipede raids?

Indeed, defeating Shadow Whirlipede alone is doable, but only when you use the best counters and understand how to deal with the Enraged state. Its defense increases by 300% when Enraged, so you'll want heavy hitters and stamina. Having a secondary team prepared to take over can be the difference maker.

Shiny odds from Shadow Whirlipede raids in Pokemon GO

Whirlipede and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While Shiny Whirlipede has been available in the game since the Bug Out 2022 event that was released on August 10, 2022, it's not available from Shadow Raids at the time of writing.

Shadow Whirlipede 100% CP from raids (Hundo CP)

If you’re chasing perfect IVs, here’s what to look for after the raid:

No weather boost : 568 CP - 653 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 568 CP - 653 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rain and Cloudy): 710 CP - 817 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Shadow Whirlipede stats and moves as a raid boss

Type: Bug/Poison

Bug/Poison Attack: 100 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged]

100 (+20%) [This goes up by 85% when the raid boss is Enraged] Defense: 173 [This goes up by 300% when the raid boss is Enraged]

173 [This goes up by 300% when the raid boss is Enraged] Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Poison Sting

Bug Bite and Poison Sting Charged Attacks: Sludge Bomb, Signal Beam, Gyro Ball, and Frustration

With only 180 seconds on the raid clock, seconds count, and be ready for stat spikes when Shadow Whirlipede gets Enraged.

