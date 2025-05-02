  • home icon
  Is Kangaskhan with Stomp good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 02, 2025 21:51 GMT
Kangaskhan with Stomp in Pokemon GO
Kangaskhan with Stomp in Pokemon GO will be available on the May 3 Raid Day (Image via TPC)

Kangaskhan with Stomp in Pokemon GO returns for a limited period during the May 3, 2025, Raid Day event. This is an attack that Kangaskhan could learn at release but was removed from its regular move pool in February 2017. Outside of special events like this, Kangaskhan can learn Stomp using an Elite Charged TM.

Stomp is a Normal-type Charged Attack. In PvE, it deals 50 damage over a 1.5-second cooldown, bringing its DPS to 33.33. In PvP, it deals 55 damage for 40 energy. Overall, not only is it the worst move Kangaskhan can learn, but also one of the worst moves in the game. Period.

Also read: Is Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day event ticket worth purchasing?

This article breaks down Kangaskhan's performance with and without Stomp in PvP and PvE battles in Pokemon GO.

Is Kangaskhan with Stomp worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

No, Stomp Kangaskhan is not worth using in PvP battles. The creature has two other moves that cost as much as Stomp (or less) and help Kangaskhan get significantly better results — Brick Break and Power-Up Punch.

While Stomp gets the benefit of STAB, you should note that Kangaskhan's primary damage source is Mud Slap. The creature performs best when shields are up. In the 2-2 shield scenario, the Stomp variant gets 18 wins and 30 losses against the Great League meta. On the other hand, the Brick Break variant goes 27W-21L and the Power-Up Punch variant goes 28W-20L.

This is thanks to Brick Break's Defense debuffing effect on the target and Power-Up Punch's Attack boosting impact on the user. In both cases, Kangaskhan ends up dealing more overall damage using Mud Slap, allowing it to farm down its opponents.

While the difference is less stark in the Ultra League, Brick Break and Power-Up Punch perform much better than Kangaskhan with Stomp here as well.

Is Kangaskhan with Stomp worth using in Pokemon GO raids and Gyms?

No. There is no reason for anyone to be using any Pokemon that knows Stomp as its only move in PvP battles, let alone a Kangaskhan.

How to get Kangaskhan with Stomp in Pokemon GO

You can get Kangaskhan that knows Stomp by capturing the creature from Mega Kangaskhan raids in Pokemon GO on May 3, 2025, between 2 pm and 5 pm local time.

If you miss this window, you must expend an Elite Charged TM to get this move. However, based on the performance it provides, this is not at all recommended.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Edited by Abhipsito Das
