Is the Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day ticket worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day is set to take place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. During this limited-time event, trainers will have the chance to battle Mega Absol and potentially encounter a Shiny version at an increased rate.

Absol caught from raids will come with the exclusive Charged Attack, Brutal Swing, a move that remains accessible after the event only via an Elite Charged TM. Players looking to maximize their raid experience can also opt for an event-exclusive ticket priced at $5, offering various perks.

But is it truly worth the investment? Here’s a breakdown of the benefits to help you decide.

What’s special about Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day?

Mega Absol as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day offers a few notable bonuses that make it appealing to dedicated raiders. Trainers can receive up to five extra free Raid Passes from Gym Photo Discs, making a total of six free passes available during the event.

The Remote Raid Pass limit will also be temporarily raised to 20, starting from Saturday, March 22, at 5 pm PDT until Sunday, March 23, at 8 pm PDT.

Additionally, players will have an increased chance of encountering Shiny Absol from Mega Raids, making this event particularly valuable for shiny hunters.

What does the Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day ticket offer?

For trainers who want to push their raiding limits, the $5 event ticket offers the following benefits:

Eight extra Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs, bringing the total to 14 passes for the day.

from spinning Gym Photo Discs, bringing the total to 14 passes for the day. Higher chances of obtaining Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles.

from Raid Battles. 50% more XP earned from Raid Battles.

earned from Raid Battles. Double Stardust rewards from Raid Battles.

These bonuses will be active exclusively during the event window, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time.

Free Timed Research

Even without purchasing the ticket, all trainers will have access to a free Timed Research task, which grants:

10,000 Stardust.

1,000 bonus Stardust for completing a Raid Battle (or 2,000 Stardust total, increasing to 3,000 with the event ticket).

Additional undisclosed rewards.

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day ticket worth it?

Mega Absol and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The value of the Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day ticket depends on how actively you plan to participate in the event.

Here’s a breakdown of who benefits the most:

Great purchase if:

You intend to do multiple raids and maximize rewards.

You need Rare Candy XL to power up high-level Pokémon.

You want more chances at catching a Shiny Absol.

You are looking to boost XP and Stardust efficiently.

Skip it if:

You don’t plan on raiding much during the event.

You’re not interested in Absol or its Mega Evolution.

You prefer saving money for other Pokémon GO events with better rewards.

For trainers who love raiding and grinding for Stardust, XP, and Rare Candy XL, the $5 Pokemon GO Mega Absol Raid Day ticket offers great value. The extra Raid Passes alone justify the price if you plan to complete several raids.

However, casual players or those not interested in Mega Absol may not find the ticket necessary. You must analyze your playstyle and how much you want to engage with this event before making a purchase.

