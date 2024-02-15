How to solo defeat Mega Absol in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

Mega Absol in Pokemon GO is back in Mega Raids, and trainers might wonder if it is possible to defeat it solo. The creature was released in 2021 as part of the Halloween event. Since then, it has been available in the game twice, with the latest being from 10 am local time on February 15, 2024, to 10 am local time on February 22, 2024.

If you want to solo defeat Mega Absol in Pokemon GO, you would be happy to know this can be done. This article will serve as a guide on taking down Mega Absol on your own.

How to solo defeat Mega Absol in Pokemon GO

Mega Absol in the anime (Image via TPC)

It is important to note Mega Absol's elemental typing and stats before challenging it in battle. The critter is a Dark-type Pocket Monster. This means it is weak to Fairy, Fighting, and Bug-type attacks. It also resists Psychic, Ghost, and Dark-type attacks.

Mega Absol in Pokemon GO has Base 314 Attack and 130 Defense. As a Mega Raid boss, it has 9,000 HP to its name, bringing its Raid Boss CP to 37,583. You get 300 seconds to take down this critter.

Mega Absol can use Psycho Cut and Snarl as its Fast Attacks, while its Charged Attack options are Dark Pulse, Mega Horn, Payback, and Thunder. Since Fairy and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters resist most of these moves while dealing STAB super-effective damage, they are the best counters. Additionally, since this is a Mega Raid, you must only use top-tier maxed-out counters for the best results.

Here is the best team to solo defeat Mega Absol in Pokemon GO:

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

If you don't have all of these critters on your team, you can swap them out with the following Pocket Monsters:

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Dazzling Gleam

Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor

Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam

A couple more things to keep in mind while challenging Mega Absol in Pokemon GO on your own is that the bet counters aren't always enough to win. Although the above-mentioned critters can all take down the raid boss in under 300 seconds, you must still try to dodge incoming Charged Attacks so that your team doesn't faint too frequently, thereby wasting time.

Lastly, have a stock of Max Revives as they will help you save time by not having to revive and heal members of your team separately.

