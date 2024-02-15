Pokemon GO Mega Absol raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Mega Absol's return as a raid boss in Pokemon GO means players might be looking for a raid guide that highlights the critter's weaknesses and the best ways to counter it. The creature was released during Halloween 2021 and is presently available in Niantic's mobile game from 10 am local time on February 15, 2024, till 10 am local time on February 22, 2024.
Despite not being the most formidable Mega Raid boss in Pokemon GO, the creature still packs a punch. This guide will highlight its weaknesses as well as provide the best counters to it.
Mega Absol's weaknesses and resistances in Pokemon GO
Mega Absol is a Dark-type Pocket Monster. As a result, it has the following weaknesses:
- Fairy
- Bug
- Fighting
As a result of its elemental typing, it has the following resistances:
- Dark
- Ghost
- Psychic
Mega Absol has a whopping base 314 Attack, but a very poor 130 Defense. In Mega Raids, the Pocket Monster will have a combat power of 37,583 and 9,000 HP to its name. This makes it a relatively squishy opponent to take down in the 300 seconds you will be given.
Mega Absol can use the following attacks in Pokemon GO:
- Fast Attacks: Snarl and Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Mega Horn, Payback, and Thunder
Best counters to Mega Absol in Pokemon GO
Given Mega Absol's moveset, Fairy and Fighting-type Pocket Monsters are best suited to challenge it, while powerful Bug-types can also do fairly well. This is because Fairy and Fighting-type critters resist most of Mega Absol's attacks while hitting it with super effective STAB attacks. Here is a list of the best counters to Mega Absol:
Best Fairy-type attackers for Mega Absol raid
- Shadow Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
- Xerneas with Geomancy and Moonblast
- Shadow Granbull with Charm and Play Rough
- Togekiss with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Gardevoir with Charm and Dazzling Gleam
Best Fighting-type attackers for Mega Absol raid
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega Lopunny with Double Kick and Focus Blast
Best Bug-type attackers for Mega Absol raid
- Pheromosa with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Volcarona with Bug Bite and Bug Buzz
- Shadow Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Shadow Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
Recommended Mega Evolutions
- Mega Pinsir with Bug Bite and X-Scissor
- Mega Scizor with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
How to get Mega Absol in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
Once you defeat Mega Absol in Pokemon GO, you will be rewarded with Absol encounters. Their combat power depends on IVs and weather conditions, and here are the CP ranges:
- No weather boost:1,370 CP (10/10/10 IVs) - 1,443 CP (15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boost (Foggy): 1,712 CP (10/10/10 IVs) - 1,805 CP (15/15/15 IVs)
Once you have an Absol, you can Mega Evolve it using Energy obtained from these raids. The amount of Energy required as well as the bonuses from Mega Evolving change over time. The changes are as follows:
Trainers will be happy to know that encounters with Shiny Absol are possible from these raids. Mega Evolving a Shiny Absol will give you a Shiny Mega Absol.
