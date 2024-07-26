Legendary Pokemon tier list for Pokemon Unite (February 2025)

The competitive landscape of Pokemon Unite continues to evolve, with Legendary Pokemon playing a pivotal role in shaping the meta. Each of these mythical creatures brings unique abilities and strategic advantages to the battlefield, but not all are created equal.

This comprehensive tier list will guide you through the current standings of Legendary Pokemon, helping you make informed decisions for your team compositions and strategies.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Tier list for all Pokemon Unite Legendary licenses in February 2025

S tier

S Tier Legendaries in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Ho-Oh: The latest addition to Pokemon Unite, Ho-Oh, has quickly risen to the top of the meta. Despite being classified as a Defender, its damage output is astounding, making it a formidable presence on the battlefield. Its Unite Move is particularly noteworthy, offering the incredible utility of potentially reviving all teammates, which can turn the tide of any match.

2) Miraidon: Miraidon is a versatile powerhouse in the Attacker role. Players can opt for a long-range Charge Beam build or a fast-paced Electro Drift build, both of which wreak havoc on opponents. This flexibility makes Miraidon a highly impactful member of any team.

3) Mewtwo Y: Mewtwo Y has been a staple in the meta for a considerable time, and for good reason. As an Attacker, its damage potential is unmatched, especially when it Mega Evolves. Its auto-attacks deal area-of-effect (AOE) damage, and its Unite Move, which targets every opponent, is a game-changer.

4) Zacian: Known for its high burst damage, Zacian excels at diving into battles and clearing out opponents. Its Unite Move can strike the entire enemy team, making it a valuable asset in any composition. Zacian’s unique Held Item, exclusive to it, further distinguishes this Legendary Pokemon.

5) Darkrai: Darkrai excels in Pokemon Unite with its high burst damage, allowing it to swiftly eliminate opponents. Darkrai's ability to put enemies to sleep with its moves combined with its passive makes it a powerful disruptor in team fights. Additionally, Darkrai's mobility and evasiveness let him dodge attacks, isolate and secure kills, making it a top choice for skilled players.

A tier

A Tier Legendaries in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Mewtwo X: The All-Rounder variant of Mewtwo, Mewtwo X, is an excellent choice, though it falls slightly short of its counterpart, Mewtwo Y. It excels in sustained brawls, pulling opponents close and dealing significant damage. Despite being overshadowed by Mewtwo Y, Mewtwo X remains a reliable option.

2) Buzzwole: Buzzwole, despite various buffs and nerfs, remains a strong All-Rounder. Its ability to disable threats while dealing intense damage makes it an effective counter to the opponents' most farmed and strongest Pokemon, giving its team a strategic advantage.

3) Hoopa: Hoopa stands out as one of the best supporters in the game. Its ability to use portals for ambushes, stun enemies, teleport berries to teammates, and open a portal to base and back makes it an invaluable asset. Hoopa's Unite Move is also highly disruptive and devastating, adding to its appeal in any team composition.

B tier

B Tier Legendaries in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Mew: Mew is a versatile Pokemon capable of utilizing all its moves and switching between multiple playstyles, including damage dealer and support roles. However, it is quite situational when it comes to dealing damage, and both its boosted attack and Unite Move have underwhelming performance, which places it lower in the tier list.

2) Urshifu: Initially a powerful contender, Urshifu has seen a decline in effectiveness due to multiple nerfs. Both its variants struggle to deliver significant damage numbers. The growing pool of versatile Pokemon often outmaneuvers Urshifu's combos, limiting its potential on the battlefield.

C tier

C Tier Legendaries in Pokemon Unite (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Zeraora: Once a dominant force as the first Legendary introduced in Pokemon Unite, Zeraora has suffered from numerous nerfs. Its overall damage and escape abilities have been diminished, and its Unite Move is less impactful compared to others. Additionally, newer, more potent Speedsters have overshadowed Zeraora, leading to its decreased pick rate.

The Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon Unite continue to shape the game's dynamic landscape. While S-tier Pokemon like Ho-Oh and Miraidon dominate with their versatility and impact, others like Zeraora struggle to maintain relevance.

As the game evolves, so too will the strategies and compositions that define competitive play.

