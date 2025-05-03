Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day event guide: Time, event bonuses, featured attack, and more in Pokemon GO

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day allows Pokemon GO trainers to test their mettle against the mega evolved Parent Pokemon. While the pocket monster isn't an outright pushover, you can solo defeat it in mega raids. There are event bonuses in place, a free Timed Research, an event ticket, and a feature attack for players to enjoy.

We have gathered all the relevant information regarding the Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day below.

Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day overview

Date, time, and event bonuses

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day takes place on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

Remote Raid Pass limit increased to 20 from Friday, May 2, at 5 pm to Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 8 pm PDT.

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a total of six).

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Kangaskhan from Mega Raids.

Featured attack

If you are successful in defeating Mega Kangaskhan in Pokemon GO Mega Raids, you will catch a Kangaskhan with Charged Attack Stomp. The move details are:

Trainer Battles : 55 power

: 55 power Gyms and raids: 50 power

Also Read: Is Kangaskhan with Stomp good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Event ticket

The Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day Event Ticket costs US$4.99 and grants the following bonuses during the event:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs (for a daily total of 14)

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

Mega Kangaskhan is appearing in Mega Raids in Pokemon GO (Image via Scopely)

Wondering whether you should purchase it? We have got you covered. Check out our guide on is Pokemon GO Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day event ticket worth purchasing.

Free Timed Research and PokeStop Showcase

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day also provides a free Timed Research for Pokemon GO trainers. The tasks and rewards are (should be completed by 5 pm local time on May 3):

Mega Kangaskhan Raid Day Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Win a raid - 2000x Stardust

Win 2 raids - 2000x Stardust

Win 3 raids - 2000x Stardust

Win 4 raids - 2000x Stardust

Win 5 raids - 2000x Stardust

Rewards: 10x Kubfu Candy, 2x Kubfu Candy XL

An event-themed PokeStop Showcase is also active.

