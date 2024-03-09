Pokemon GO Captain's Hat Pikachu Timed Research provides trainers with an option to catch the unique variant of the lovable rodent in-game, provided they complete the involved tasks. Unlike other questlines, this one is provided through a code that players will have to redeem.

The aforementioned code was shared by developers on the Pokemon GO official X channel. Captain's Hat Pikachu debuted in-game with the Horizons celebration event, marking a crossover between the mobile title and the ongoing animated series.

Pokemon GO Captain's Hat Pikachu Timed Research code, tasks, and rewards: How to complete

The Pokemon GO Captain's Hat Pikachu Timed Research Code is CAPTAINPIKACHU. Players can check our how to redeem Pokemon GO Codes guide to find out how to redeem the same and get their hands on the questline.

The Captain's Hat Pikachu Timed Research is active from Friday, March 8, 2024, 12 am local time until Wednesday, March 13, 2024, 11.59 pm local time.

The tasks and rewards are as follows:

Step 1 of 1

Explore 3 km - 30x Poke Ball

Catch 20 Pokemon - 5x Razz Berry

Spin 10x PokeStops or Gyms - 3x Revive

Rewards: Captain's Hat Pikachu encounter, 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust

Lucky players may also be able to encounter a Shiny Captain's Hat Pikachu in Pokemon GO. Captain's Hat Pikachu cannot be evolved into Captain's Hat Raichu in-game.

Captain Pikachu as seen in Pokemon Horizons (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For those unaware, the Pokemon GO Captain's Hat Pikachu is a reference to Captain Pikachu in Pokemon Horizons. As Friede's partner Pokemon, it navigates the Brave Olivine ship when Friede is absent. It is also the founding member of the Rising Volt Tacklers.

Given the history behind the Pokemon, it is no surprise that players are eager to lay their hands on it in Pokemon GO.

