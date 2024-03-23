Pokemon GO Primal Groudon Raid Day: Event bonuses, ticket, and more

Pokemon GO Primal Groudon Raid Day marks the return of the formidable beast to the mobile game. Trainers worldwide can encounter it in Primal Raids, having another chance to test their mettle and defeat it. Lucky trainers may also encounter a Shiny Groudon after successfully besting the raid.

You can check out the Primal Groudon Raid guide to devise the best strategy in your quest to come out on top in the battle. Read on to learn more about Primal Groudon Raid Day.

Pokemon GO Primal Groudon Raid Day start time and end time

Primal Groudon Raid Day takes place on Saturday, March 23, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time.

Our Primal Groudon preparation guide will help you get ready for the day.

Primal Groudon Raid Day event bonuses

The event bonuses are as follows:

Primal Groudon will appear more frequently in raids!

Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs.

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Groudon.

The Remote Raid limit will be increased to 20 from Friday, March 22, 2024, at 5 pm to Saturday, March 23, 2024, at 8 pm PDT.

Primal Groudon Raid Day ticket price and bonus

The event-exclusive ticket is available for US$5.00 (or the same in the player's local currency) from the in-game shop.

The ticket bonuses are as follows:

Eight additional Raid Passes from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Increased chance to get Rare Candy XL from Raid Battles

50% more XP from Raid Battles

2× Stardust from Raid Battles

The ticket bonuses will run on Saturday, March 23, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time.

