Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders: Rogue of the Jungle ticket, increased Incense encounters, and more

Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders brings the Rogue of the Jungle ticket for players to pick from the in-game shop. It includes increased Incense encounters and a Special Research questline that rewards a Zarude encounter. Apart from these, Verdant Wonders also sees the debut of Flower Crown Cottonee.

We have gathered all the available information regarding Verdant Wonders below for players to check and prepare for.

Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders schedule and debuts

Verdant Wonders runs from Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10 am local time to Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

Flower Crown Cottonee and Flower Crown Whimsicott make their debut at this event.

Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Rogue of the Jungle Special Research and increased Incense encounters

Zarude in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic | The Pokemon Company)

The event-exclusive ticket is available for US$7.99 in the in-game shop. It provides trainers with the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research questline. Rewards include Premium Battle Passes, Silver Pinap Berries, Rare Candies, a Zarude encounter, and more.

Ticket holders will see the following pocket monsters at an increased spawn rate:

Pansage (shiny encounter available)

Pansear (shiny encounter available)

Panpour (shiny encounter available)

Zorua (shiny encounter available)

Red Flower Flabebe (shiny encounter available) [In Europe, the Middle East, Africa]

Blue Flower Flabebe (shiny encounter available) [In the Asia-Pacific region]

Yellow Flower Flabebe (shiny encounter available) [In the Americas]

White Flower Flabebe (shiny encounter available) [lucky encounter]

Orange Flower Flabebe (shiny encounter available) [lucky encounter]

Cutiefly (shiny encounter available)

Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders wild encounters

The Verdant Wonders wild encounters that spawns at an increased rate are as follows:

Bulbasaur (shiny encounter available)

Oddish (shiny encounter available)

Tangela (shiny encounter available)

Hoppip (shiny encounter available)

Poochyena (shiny encounter available)

Nuzleaf (shiny encounter available)

Shroomish (shiny encounter available)

Flower Crown Cottonee (shiny encounter available)

Red Flower Flabebe (shiny encounter available) [In Europe, the Middle East, Africa]

Blue Flower Flabebe (shiny encounter available) [In the Asia-Pacific region]

Yellow Flower Flabebe (shiny encounter available) [In the Americas]

Cutiefly (shiny encounter available)

Pansage (shiny encounter available) [lucky encounter]

Pansear (shiny encounter available) [lucky encounter]

Panpour (shiny encounter available) [lucky encounter]

Zorua (shiny encounter available) [lucky encounter]

White Flower Flabebe (shiny encounter available) [lucky encounter]

Orange Flower Flabebe (shiny encounter available) [lucky encounter]

Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Field Research and Collection Challenge

Verdant Wonders also brings an event-exclusive Collection Challenge and Field Research tasks for players to complete.

