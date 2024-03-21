Pokemon GO Rogue of the Jungle Special Research provides players with an opportunity to encounter Zarude in-game. The paid questline debuted as part of the Verdant Wonders event. Rewards include Charged TMs, Fast TMs, Stardust, Revive, and more.

The Verdant Wonders event runs from Thursday, March 21, at 10 am local time to Monday, March 25, at 8 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Step 1 of 5

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Catch 25 Grass-type Pokemon - Seedot encounter

Evolve 3 Grass-type Pokemon - 20x Poke Ball

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 10x Razz Berry, 2x Fast TM

Step 2 of 5

Explore 5 km - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter

Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon - 10x Great Ball

Rewards: 1000 XP, 5x Hyper Potion, 2x Charged TM

Step 3 of 5

Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Power up Grass-type Pokemon - Cacnea encounter

Make an Excellent Throw - 10x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 5x Revive, 1x Incense

Step 4 of 5

Use 5 Super Effective Charged Attacks - 2x Golden Razz Berry

Power up 5 Dark-type Pokemon - Scraggy encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5x Rare Candy

Rewards: 1000 XP, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 1000x Stardust

Step 5 of 5

Win 3 raids - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - Absol encounter

Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 10x Zarude Candy

Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Zarude encounter, 3x Zarude Candy XL

Pokemon GO Rogue of the Jungle Special Research: Ticket price, schedule, and more

Pokemon GO Rogue of the Jungle Special Research Zarude encounter (Image via Niantic)

Rogue of the Jungle Special Research ticket is available in the in-game shop for US$7.99 (or the same in players' local currencies). The ticket is available until Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 pm local time.

