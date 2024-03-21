Pokemon GO Rogue of the Jungle Special Research provides players with an opportunity to encounter Zarude in-game. The paid questline debuted as part of the Verdant Wonders event. Rewards include Charged TMs, Fast TMs, Stardust, Revive, and more.
The Verdant Wonders event runs from Thursday, March 21, at 10 am local time to Monday, March 25, at 8 pm local time.
Pokemon GO Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
The Rogue of the Jungle Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):
Step 1 of 5
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Catch 25 Grass-type Pokemon - Seedot encounter
- Evolve 3 Grass-type Pokemon - 20x Poke Ball
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 10x Razz Berry, 2x Fast TM
Step 2 of 5
- Explore 5 km - 2x Golden Razz Berry
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon - Galarian Zigzagoon encounter
- Evolve 3 Dark-type Pokemon - 10x Great Ball
- Rewards: 1000 XP, 5x Hyper Potion, 2x Charged TM
Step 3 of 5
- Spin 25 PokeStops or Gyms - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Power up Grass-type Pokemon - Cacnea encounter
- Make an Excellent Throw - 10x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, 5x Revive, 1x Incense
Step 4 of 5
- Use 5 Super Effective Charged Attacks - 2x Golden Razz Berry
- Power up 5 Dark-type Pokemon - Scraggy encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon - 5x Rare Candy
- Rewards: 1000 XP, 2x Premium Battle Pass, 1000x Stardust
Step 5 of 5
- Win 3 raids - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Catch 15 different species of Pokemon - Absol encounter
- Defeat 5 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 10x Zarude Candy
- Rewards: 1000x Stardust, Zarude encounter, 3x Zarude Candy XL
Pokemon GO Rogue of the Jungle Special Research: Ticket price, schedule, and more
Rogue of the Jungle Special Research ticket is available in the in-game shop for US$7.99 (or the same in players' local currencies). The ticket is available until Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 pm local time.
