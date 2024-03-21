Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO tasks players to catch several Pokemon that are currently available during the event. Rewards for completing the same includes XP, Stardust, and a unique Cottonee encounter.
Apart from the event-exclusive Collection Challenge, players can also purchase a ticket to the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research questline during the Verdant Wonders event that provides a Zarude encounter. The ticket also provides Increased Incense encounters.
Verdant Wonders begins on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10 am local time and continues until Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 pm local time. The occasion sees the debut of Flower Crown Cottonee and Flower Crown Whimsicott.
Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge tasks and rewards: How to complete
The Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge tasks and rewards are as follows:
Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge
- Catch Bulbasaur
- Get Ivysaur (Evolve Bulbasaur)
- Catch Oddish
- Get Gloom (Evolve Oddish)
- Catch Hoppip
- Get Skiploom (Evolve Hoppip)
- Catch Shroomish
- Get Breloom (Evolve Shroomish)
- Catch Cottonee
- Get Whimsicott (Evolve Cottonee)
- Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, Flower Crown Cottonee encounter
Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Field Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
The Verdant Wonders Field Research tasks and rewards are as follows:
- Catch 5 Pokemon - Poliwag encounter [shiny variant available], Slugma encounter [shiny variant available], or Flower Crown Cottonee encounter [shiny variant available]
- Catch 15 Pokemon - Pansage encounter [shiny variant available], Pansear encounter [shiny variant available], or Panpour encounter [shiny variant available]
- Explore 1 km - Vulpix encounter [shiny variant available], Marill encounter [shiny variant available], or Flower Crown Cottonee encounter [shiny variant available]
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 100x Stardust
