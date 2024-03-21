Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO tasks players to catch several Pokemon that are currently available during the event. Rewards for completing the same includes XP, Stardust, and a unique Cottonee encounter.

Apart from the event-exclusive Collection Challenge, players can also purchase a ticket to the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research questline during the Verdant Wonders event that provides a Zarude encounter. The ticket also provides Increased Incense encounters.

Verdant Wonders begins on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 10 am local time and continues until Monday, March 25, 2024, at 8 pm local time. The occasion sees the debut of Flower Crown Cottonee and Flower Crown Whimsicott.

Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge tasks and rewards: How to complete

Verdant Wonders (Image via Niantic)

The Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge tasks and rewards are as follows:

Verdant Wonders Collection Challenge

Catch Bulbasaur

Get Ivysaur (Evolve Bulbasaur)

Catch Oddish

Get Gloom (Evolve Oddish)

Catch Hoppip

Get Skiploom (Evolve Hoppip)

Catch Shroomish

Get Breloom (Evolve Shroomish)

Catch Cottonee

Get Whimsicott (Evolve Cottonee)

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500x Stardust, Flower Crown Cottonee encounter

Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Field Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

The Verdant Wonders Field Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

Catch 5 Pokemon - Poliwag encounter [shiny variant available], Slugma encounter [shiny variant available], or Flower Crown Cottonee encounter [shiny variant available]

- Poliwag encounter [shiny variant available], Slugma encounter [shiny variant available], or Flower Crown Cottonee encounter [shiny variant available] Catch 15 Pokemon - Pansage encounter [shiny variant available], Pansear encounter [shiny variant available], or Panpour encounter [shiny variant available]

- Pansage encounter [shiny variant available], Pansear encounter [shiny variant available], or Panpour encounter [shiny variant available] Explore 1 km - Vulpix encounter [shiny variant available], Marill encounter [shiny variant available], or Flower Crown Cottonee encounter [shiny variant available]

- Vulpix encounter [shiny variant available], Marill encounter [shiny variant available], or Flower Crown Cottonee encounter [shiny variant available] Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 100x Stardust

