Why you should not miss Pokemon GO Shellder Spotlight Hour (March 18, 2025)

The Pokemon GO Shellder Spotlight Hour takes place from 6-7 pm local time on March 18, 2025. The reason to be excited for this event is two-fold. Firstly, it offers the coveted 2x Stardust bonus. Secondly, the creature on offer gives additional Stardust when captured. With this being one of the most valuable resources in the game, you should definitely not miss this event.

How to make the most out of the March 18 Pokemon GO Shellder Spotlight Hour

Pokemon GO Shellder Spotlight Hour will take place on March 18, 2025 (Image via TPC)

Generally, capturing a base evolution stage gives 100 Stardust. In contrast, Shellder gives you 1,000 Stardust every time you catch one. Combine this with the event bonus, and you get 20 times more of this resource for every successful catch.

You can further increase the amount of Stardust you get using Weather Boost and a Star Piece. The former increases the yield by 25% while the latter increases the amount by 50%. Interestingly, each of these multipliers — including the event bonus — stacks.

Here is a breakdown of the Stardust you earn by catching the creature during Pokemon GO Shellder Spotlight Hour:

Base Stardust: 1,000 (2,000 with the event bonus)

1,000 (2,000 with the event bonus) Weather Boosted: 1250 (2,500 with the event bonus)

1250 (2,500 with the event bonus) Star Piece: 1500 (3,000 with the event bonus)

1500 (3,000 with the event bonus) Weather + Star Piece: 1875 (3,750 with the event bonus)

Being a Water-type creature, Shellder gets weather boost when it rains. If it does end up raining during the event, the extra Stardust will make the inconvenience worth it.

To make the most of the event, utilize either Origin Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure Effect — to make your Star Piece last longer — or Origin Palkia's Spacial Rend — to extend the range of spawns.

Additionally, if you have an Autocatcher, deploy it while walking around to increase your yield. If you can Quick Catch, make sure to use this tactic to capture as many critters as possible during the Pokemon GO Shellder Spotlight Hour. If you manage to capture 333 Shellder during this period, you can get 1,000,000 Stardust within an hour.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

