Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raid guide: Weaknesses and counters

Trainers can know the weaknesses and best counters of the Rock Pokemon with this Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raid guide. It has returned to the Three-Star Raid Battles and will be available to challenge until the new raid cycle notice surfaces. The battles featuring Alolan Graveler in Partly Cloudy and Windy weather are hard to defeat, as these conditions make its moves deal more damage.

Below, trainers can learn everything about how to defeat Alolan Graveler in Niantic’s mobile game and the best counters to use.

Also read: Pokemon GO Shuckle raid guide: Weaknesses and counters

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raid weaknesses

What is super-effective against Alolan Graveler in Pokemon GO?

Moves Alolan Graveler is weak to (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Alolan Graveler receives double super-effective damage (256% additional) from Ground-type moves. It also gets super-effective damage (160% extra) from Fighting-, Grass-, and Water-type attacks as a Rock- and Electric-type Pokemon.

Trending

Feel free to check out our Pokemon Type calculator to find creatures' type match-ups.

Alolan Graveler's stat distribution and moves

Here are the moves and stats of this Pocket Monster:

Combat power : 14,369

: 14,369 Attack : 164

: 164 Defense : 164

: 164 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Rock Throw and Volt Switch

: Rock Throw and Volt Switch Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Thunderbolt, and Rock Blast

Challengers get 180 seconds to complete Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raids. Hence, using the right counters that deal more damage in less time is essential for securing wins.

Also read: How to solo defeat Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raids

Best Ground-type counters to Alolan Graveler

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power

Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands

Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake

Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Shadow Golurk: Mud Shot and Earthquake

Best Fighting-type counters to Alolan Graveler

Mega Lucario: Force Palm and Aura Sphere

Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Blaziken: Counter and Focus Blast

Shadow Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Gallade: Low Kick and Close Combat

Shadow Hariyama: Force Palm and Dynamic Punch

Best Grass-type counters to Alolan Graveler

Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Arboliva: Magical Leaf and Seedbomb

Breloom: Force Palm and Grass Knot

Best Water-type counters to Alolan Graveler

Primal and Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Shadow Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer

Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

The following search strings can help find the best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raids:

Water&@Water&cp2000-

Grass&@Grass&cp2000-

Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raid catch CP and shiny availability

Alolan Graveler (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The catch cp of Alolan Graveler obtained from raids fall within the following ranges:

No weather boost : 1,023 - 1,084 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

: 1,023 - 1,084 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy and Partly Cloudy): 1,278 - 1,355 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raids?

No weather boost : 1,084 CP

: 1,084 CP Weather boosted (Rainy and Partly Cloudy): 1,335 CP

Also read: 5 things fans would love to see in Pokemon GO Fest 2025

Can Alolan Graveler be shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, you cannot encounter shiny Alolan Graveler through raids.

Check out our other guides related to the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨