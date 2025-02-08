Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raid guide: Weaknesses and counters

Trainers can know the weaknesses and best counters of the Rock Pokemon with this Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raid guide. It has returned to the Three-Star Raid Battles and will be available to challenge until the new raid cycle notice surfaces. The battles featuring Alolan Graveler in Partly Cloudy and Windy weather are hard to defeat, as these conditions make its moves deal more damage.
Below, trainers can learn everything about how to defeat Alolan Graveler in Niantic’s mobile game and the best counters to use.
Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raid weaknesses
What is super-effective against Alolan Graveler in Pokemon GO?
Alolan Graveler receives double super-effective damage (256% additional) from Ground-type moves. It also gets super-effective damage (160% extra) from Fighting-, Grass-, and Water-type attacks as a Rock- and Electric-type Pokemon.
Alolan Graveler's stat distribution and moves
Here are the moves and stats of this Pocket Monster:
- Combat power: 14,369
- Attack: 164
- Defense: 164
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Rock Throw and Volt Switch
- Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Thunderbolt, and Rock Blast
Challengers get 180 seconds to complete Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raids. Hence, using the right counters that deal more damage in less time is essential for securing wins.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raids
Best Ground-type counters to Alolan Graveler
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Shadow Excadrill: Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Rhyperior: Mud-Slap and Earthquake
- Therian Forme Landorus: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Golurk: Mud Shot and Earthquake
Best Fighting-type counters to Alolan Graveler
- Mega Lucario: Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Shadow Conkeldurr: Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Mega Blaziken: Counter and Focus Blast
- Shadow Machamp: Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Mega Gallade: Low Kick and Close Combat
- Shadow Hariyama: Force Palm and Dynamic Punch
Best Grass-type counters to Alolan Graveler
- Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
- Arboliva: Magical Leaf and Seedbomb
- Breloom: Force Palm and Grass Knot
Best Water-type counters to Alolan Graveler
- Primal and Shadow Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Gyarados: Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Shadow Kingler: Bubble and Crabhammer
- Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
The following search strings can help find the best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raids:
- Water&@Water&cp2000-
- Grass&@Grass&cp2000-
- Fighting&@Fighting&cp2000-
- Ground&@Ground&cp2000-
Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raid catch CP and shiny availability
The catch cp of Alolan Graveler obtained from raids fall within the following ranges:
- No weather boost: 1,023 - 1,084 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy and Partly Cloudy): 1,278 - 1,355 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Alolan Graveler raids?
- No weather boost: 1,084 CP
- Weather boosted (Rainy and Partly Cloudy): 1,335 CP
Can Alolan Graveler be shiny in Pokemon GO?
No, you cannot encounter shiny Alolan Graveler through raids.
