Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid guide: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 15, 2025 23:55 GMT
Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid guide
Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid guide (Image via TPC)

A Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid guide will be helpful for trainers trying to beat and capture the Sludge Pokemon. It will be in 3-star raids from 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16, until 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. It is a Poison- and Dark-type and has only one weakness.

This article covers Alolan Muk's weaknesses and best counters to give you the best results in its raids. It also provides useful information like post-raid shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raids

The best counters to Alolan Muk are Primal or Shadow Groudon, Mega or Shadow Garchomp, Shadow Excadrill, Shadow Rhyperior, and Therian Forme Landorus.

Alolan Muk (Image via TPC)
Alolan Muk (Image via TPC)

Here's a type-wise breakdown of the best counters to Alolan Muk in Pokemon GO:

Best Ground-type counters to Alolan Muk

PokemonFast MoveCharged MoveForm/TypeTier
Primal or Shadow GroudonMud ShotPrecipice BladesPrimal / ShadowS+
Mega or Shadow GarchompMud ShotEarth PowerMega / Shadow S+
Therian LandorusMud ShotSandsear StormStandardS
Shadow RhyperiorMud SlapEarthquakeShadowS
Shadow ExcadrillMud SlapScorching SandsShadowA
Shadow MamoswineMud SlapHigh HorsepowerShadowA
Mega SwampertMud ShotEarthquakeMegaA
Best general counters to to Alolan Muk

PokemonFast MoveCharged MoveForm/TypeTier
Mega RayquazaDragon TailDragon AscentMegaS+
Mega LucarioForce PalmAura SphereMegaS+
Dusk Mane NecrozmaMetal ClawSunsteel StrikeStandard (Fusion)S
Shadow HeatranFire SpinEarth PowerShadowS
Mega HeracrossCounterEarthquakeMegaA
The following search strings will give you the best counters to Alolan Muk in your collection:

  • Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

What is strong against Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raids?

Only Ground-type attacks are strong against Alolan Muk raids in Pokemon GO, which is a Poison- and Dark-type creature.

What are Alolan Muk's resistances?

  • Grass
  • Psychic
  • Ghost
  • Poison
  • Dark

Do not use attacks of these elemental types. Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to find out more about Alolan Muk's type matchups.

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raids?

Yes, Alolan Muk can be solo defeated in Pokemon GO 3-star raids. The creature is weak enough that top counters like Primal Groudon and Mega Garchomp can help you make it succumb on your own.

Shiny odds from Alolan Muk raids in Pokemon GO

Alolan Muk shiny comparison (Image via TPC)
Alolan Muk shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Alolan Muk cannot be found directly from raids. It must be evovled from Shiny Alolan Grimer.

Alolan Muk 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, hundo Alolan Muk will be at 1,575 CP and if the weather is Cloudy or Foggy, it will be at 1,969 CP.

Here is a breakdown of Alolan Muk's minimum and maximum CPs from raids:

  • No weather boost: 1,501 - 1,575 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Cloudy or Foggy): 1,876 - 1,969 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid boss stats and moves

  • Combat Power: 16,819
  • Attack: 190
  • Defense: 172
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Bite, Poison Jab, and Snarl
  • Charged Attacks: Acid Sprat, Dark Pulse, Gunk Shot, and Sludge Wave
Additionally, while the Horizons: The Series celebration event is on, you can capture Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO.

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

