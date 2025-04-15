Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid guide: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

A Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid guide will be helpful for trainers trying to beat and capture the Sludge Pokemon. It will be in 3-star raids from 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16, until 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. It is a Poison- and Dark-type and has only one weakness.

Ad

This article covers Alolan Muk's weaknesses and best counters to give you the best results in its raids. It also provides useful information like post-raid shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raids

The best counters to Alolan Muk are Primal or Shadow Groudon, Mega or Shadow Garchomp, Shadow Excadrill, Shadow Rhyperior, and Therian Forme Landorus.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Also read: Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event overview

Ad

Trending

Alolan Muk (Image via TPC)

Here's a type-wise breakdown of the best counters to Alolan Muk in Pokemon GO:

Ad

Best Ground-type counters to Alolan Muk

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Form/Type Tier Primal or Shadow Groudon Mud Shot Precipice Blades Primal / Shadow S+ Mega or Shadow Garchomp Mud Shot Earth Power Mega / Shadow S+ Therian Landorus Mud Shot Sandsear Storm Standard S Shadow Rhyperior Mud Slap Earthquake Shadow S Shadow Excadrill Mud Slap Scorching Sands Shadow A Shadow Mamoswine Mud Slap High Horsepower Shadow A Mega Swampert Mud Shot Earthquake Mega A

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle guide

Best general counters to to Alolan Muk

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Form/Type Tier Mega Rayquaza Dragon Tail Dragon Ascent Mega S+ Mega Lucario Force Palm Aura Sphere Mega S+ Dusk Mane Necrozma Metal Claw Sunsteel Strike Standard (Fusion) S Shadow Heatran Fire Spin Earth Power Shadow S Mega Heracross Counter Earthquake Mega A

Ad

The following search strings will give you the best counters to Alolan Muk in your collection:

Ground&@Ground&cp2000-

What is strong against Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raids?

Only Ground-type attacks are strong against Alolan Muk raids in Pokemon GO, which is a Poison- and Dark-type creature.

What are Alolan Muk's resistances?

Grass

Psychic

Ghost

Poison

Dark

Do not use attacks of these elemental types. Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to find out more about Alolan Muk's type matchups.

Ad

Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raids?

Yes, Alolan Muk can be solo defeated in Pokemon GO 3-star raids. The creature is weak enough that top counters like Primal Groudon and Mega Garchomp can help you make it succumb on your own.

Shiny odds from Alolan Muk raids in Pokemon GO

Alolan Muk shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Alolan Muk cannot be found directly from raids. It must be evovled from Shiny Alolan Grimer.

Ad

Alolan Muk 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)

Without weather boost, hundo Alolan Muk will be at 1,575 CP and if the weather is Cloudy or Foggy, it will be at 1,969 CP.

Here is a breakdown of Alolan Muk's minimum and maximum CPs from raids:

No weather boost: 1,501 - 1,575 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,501 - 1,575 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Cloudy or Foggy): 1,876 - 1,969 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid boss stats and moves

Combat Power: 16,819

16,819 Attack: 190

190 Defense: 172

172 Stamina: 3,600 HP

3,600 HP Fast Attacks: Bite, Poison Jab, and Snarl

Bite, Poison Jab, and Snarl Charged Attacks: Acid Sprat, Dark Pulse, Gunk Shot, and Sludge Wave

Ad

Additionally, while the Horizons: The Series celebration event is on, you can capture Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨