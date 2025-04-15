Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid guide: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

A Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid guide will be helpful for trainers trying to beat and capture the Sludge Pokemon. It will be in 3-star raids from 10 am local time on Wednesday, April 16, until 8 pm local time on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. It is a Poison- and Dark-type and has only one weakness.
This article covers Alolan Muk's weaknesses and best counters to give you the best results in its raids. It also provides useful information like post-raid shiny odds, hundo CP, and more.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raids
The best counters to Alolan Muk are Primal or Shadow Groudon, Mega or Shadow Garchomp, Shadow Excadrill, Shadow Rhyperior, and Therian Forme Landorus.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Also read: Pokemon GO Pokemon Horizons event overview
Here's a type-wise breakdown of the best counters to Alolan Muk in Pokemon GO:
Best Ground-type counters to Alolan Muk
Also read: Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle guide
Best general counters to to Alolan Muk
The following search strings will give you the best counters to Alolan Muk in your collection:
- Ground&@Ground&cp2000-
What is strong against Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raids?
Only Ground-type attacks are strong against Alolan Muk raids in Pokemon GO, which is a Poison- and Dark-type creature.
What are Alolan Muk's resistances?
- Grass
- Psychic
- Ghost
- Poison
- Dark
Do not use attacks of these elemental types. Use our Pokemon Type Calculator to find out more about Alolan Muk's type matchups.
Can you solo defeat Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raids?
Yes, Alolan Muk can be solo defeated in Pokemon GO 3-star raids. The creature is weak enough that top counters like Primal Groudon and Mega Garchomp can help you make it succumb on your own.
Shiny odds from Alolan Muk raids in Pokemon GO
Shiny Alolan Muk cannot be found directly from raids. It must be evovled from Shiny Alolan Grimer.
Alolan Muk 100% CP from raids (hundo CP)
Without weather boost, hundo Alolan Muk will be at 1,575 CP and if the weather is Cloudy or Foggy, it will be at 1,969 CP.
Here is a breakdown of Alolan Muk's minimum and maximum CPs from raids:
- No weather boost: 1,501 - 1,575 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Cloudy or Foggy): 1,876 - 1,969 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Pokemon GO Alolan Muk raid boss stats and moves
- Combat Power: 16,819
- Attack: 190
- Defense: 172
- Stamina: 3,600 HP
- Fast Attacks: Bite, Poison Jab, and Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Acid Sprat, Dark Pulse, Gunk Shot, and Sludge Wave
Additionally, while the Horizons: The Series celebration event is on, you can capture Floragato wearing a hat with Liko’s pin in Pokemon GO.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Gruntsrunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨