Pokemon GO Altaria: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

If you have Altaria in Pokemon GO, you may want to know its best movesets for PvP and PvE play. You will face counters in both formats, so it is best to be aware of the critter's capabilities before using it. Regardless of the Pocket Monster's team composition, it will face threats. However, if you want to utilize the creature in the GO Battle League, raids, and Gym defense, we've got you covered.

Altaria is a dual Dragon and Flying-type Pokemon with hard-hitting moves and the potential to Mega Evolve. Let’s learn how to use this fighter in Niantic’s AR mobile game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Best moveset for Altaria in Pokemon GO

Altaria's ideal moves (Image via TPC)

You should always employ the proper moveset when using Altaria in the GO Battle League. Doing so will not alter its performance, thereby giving you an advantage in fights. The same would be true in the PvE scenario; its best moves do higher damage.

Best PvP moveset for Altaria:

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Charged Attacks: Sky Attack and Moonblast*

Best PvE moveset for Altaria:

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Charged Attack: Sky Attack

With the given set of attacks, Altaria will perform well regardless of who it faces in the fights.

Pokemon GO Altaria: All moves

Here are all the moves Altaria is capable of using in Pokemon GO:

Fast Moves:

Dragon Breath

Peck

Charged Moves:

Dragon Pulse

Dazzling Dream

Moon Blast

Sky Attack

Is Altaria good in PvP and PvE?

Screenshot from the anime (Image via TPC)

Altaria is best suited for the Great League PvP meta in Pokemon GO. It is bulky, pressurizes opponents with its Fast Move to make poor decisions, and resists a wide variety of attacks. However, you need to be aware of some weaknesses while using it. For instance, you may not be able to draw shields against opponents.

Here are Altaria's rankings in the GO Battle League.

Great League: #69

Ultra League: #227

Master League: #462

In Pokemon GO battle scenarios like Raids and Gym Defense, Altaria’s best PvP moveset deals 10.71 damage per second (DPS). Moreover, it has a total damage output (TDO) of 314.76. This means you have a decent entity to challenge Ground, Fighting, Fire, and Water-type Pokemon.

Counters for Altaria in Pokemon GO

Pokemon to counter Altaria (Image via TPC)

Great League counters: Ninetales, Carbink, Sandslash, Mantine, Blastidon, Azumarill, and Skarmory

Ultra League counters: Tapu Fini, Walrine, Granbull, Registeel, Guzzlord, Gyaryados, Cresselia, and Charizard

Master League counters: Togekiss, Sylveon, Melmetal, Lugia, Metagross, Dialga, Exadrill, Garchomp, and Mewtwo

Raid and Gym defense counters:

Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Mega Glalie: Frost Bite and Avalanche

Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Glaceon: Ice Breath and Avalanche

Shadow Walrein: Frost Breath and Icicle Spear*

Baxcalibur: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Mega Abomasnow: Powder Snow and Weather Ball

