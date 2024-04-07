Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research provides trainers access to an event-exclusive questline. The rewards from the same include Poke Balls, Bagon encounters, Stardust, and XP. We have gathered all available information regarding this Special Research in this article.
Bagon Community Day Classic takes place on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The occasion also provides trainers a chance to get a Salamence with the Charged Attack Outrage when evolved between 2 pm local time and 7 pm local time.
Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete
Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):
Step 1 of 4
- Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball
- Catch 15 Bagon - Bagon encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Bagon Candy
- Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Bagon encounter, 1x Incense
Step 2 of 4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry
- Catch 15 Bagon - Bagon encounter
- Evolve 3 Bagon - 30x Bagon Candy
- Rewards: 4500 XP, Bagon encounter, 1x Lucky Egg
Step 3 of 4
- Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball
- Catch 15 Bagon - Bagon encounter
- Evolve a Shelgon - 50x Bagon Candy
- Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Shelgon encounter, 1x Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball
- Claim Reward! - Bagon encounter
- Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry
- Rewards: 5500 XP, Salamence encounter, 3x Rare Candy
How to get Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research in Pokemon GO
The Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research costs $1 (or the same in the player's local currency) from the in-game shop. The questline can be finished anytime once active.
