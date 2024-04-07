Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research provides trainers access to an event-exclusive questline. The rewards from the same include Poke Balls, Bagon encounters, Stardust, and XP. We have gathered all available information regarding this Special Research in this article.

Bagon Community Day Classic takes place on Sunday, April 7, 2024, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The occasion also provides trainers a chance to get a Salamence with the Charged Attack Outrage when evolved between 2 pm local time and 7 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards: How to complete

Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows (courtesy of Leek Duck):

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Bagon - Bagon encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Bagon Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Bagon encounter, 1x Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Bagon - Bagon encounter

Evolve 3 Bagon - 30x Bagon Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Bagon encounter, 1x Lucky Egg

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Bagon - Bagon encounter

Evolve a Shelgon - 50x Bagon Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Shelgon encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! - Bagon encounter

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards: 5500 XP, Salamence encounter, 3x Rare Candy

How to get Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research in Pokemon GO

The Pokemon GO Bagon Community Day Classic Special Research costs $1 (or the same in the player's local currency) from the in-game shop. The questline can be finished anytime once active.

