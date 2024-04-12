Pokemon GO Beedrill: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO's ongoing Bug Out 2024 event provides a shot at catching Beedrill from 3-star raids. If you happen to get the Poison Bee Pokemon, you may want to know about its best moveset and counters. Furthermore, you may also be curious whether the pocket monster is any good in the game.

Being a dual Bug and Poison-type Pokemon, it does have merits and demerits. Its Combat Power (CP) is 2087, and it can access various types of moves, but does that mean it has the power needed to win fights?

In this article, we will analyze Beedrill's moves, rankings, and counters in Pokemon GO, and give our verdict on its performance in PvP and PvE battles.

Pokemon GO Beedrill: All moves and best moveset

Beedrill (Image via TPC)

Beedrill can use three Fast Moves and five Charged Moves in Pokemon GO.

All Fast Moves that Beedrill can access are:

Bug Bite

Poison Jab

Infestation

All Charged Moves that Beedrill can utilize are:

Aerial Ace

Drill Run

Sludge Bomb

X-Scissor

Fell Stinger

Although trainers have plenty of move options, the best PvE moveset for Beedrill is Bug Bite and Sludge Bomb. Similarly, its best PvP moveset is Poison Jab, X-Scissor, and Drill Run.

Is Beedrill good in PvP and PvE battles?

Beedrill can Mega evolve into Mega Beedrill (Image via TPC)

Despite the fact that Beedrill can access some of the great Bug, Poison, Ground, and Flying-type moves, it doesn’t have the capacity to excel in Pokemon GO's battles.

If you use this Pokemon in PvP play, which means the GO Battle League, you should know it can’t guarantee better results. According to PvPoke, Beedrill ranks #299 in the Great League and #530 in the Ultra League. Sadly, it is not even ranked in the Top 1000 in the Master League. So, it would be wise not to use it in the battle league anyway.

However, you may wish to use Beedrill in Pokemon GO Gym battles and Raids. Its best PvE moveset boasts 12.30 damage per second (DPS) and 220.37 total damage out (TDO). But, unfortunately, it also cannot help you land significant damage to opponents. Therefore, Beedrill is neither good at PvP nor PvE fights.

Counters for Beedrill in Pokemon GO

All Beedrill PvP and PvE counters (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Beedrill can be countered by Pokemon that can capitalize on its type weaknesses, low combat power, and fighting capabilities. As a result, you should be careful of these counters while battling in PvP formats.

Great League counters: Gilgar, Shadow Alolan Sandslash, Mantine, Skarmory, Pelipper, Feraligatr, and Bastidon.

Ultra League counters: Cobalion, Swampert, Skeledirge, Gliscor, Talonflame, Steelix, and Altered forme Giratina.

Gym/Raid counters: Rayquaza, Reshiram, Moltres, Hoopa Unbound, Emboar, Braviary, Tyrantrum, and Metagross.

