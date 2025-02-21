Pokemon GO: Best tips to earn Platinum Sinnoh medal

The Sinnoh region, introduced in Pokemon GO as part of the game's expansion beyond Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn, is home to some of the most powerful and sought-after Pokemon. The Platinum Sinnoh medal is a significant milestone for trainers, as it requires registering 107 Pokemon from the region in your Pokedex.

However, completing the Sinnoh Pokedex can be challenging due to the rarity of certain Pokemon, event exclusivity, and regional limitations. Whether you're a casual player or a dedicated grinder, knowing which Pokemon you need and the best strategies to find them can make the journey easier.

This guide will provide a complete list of Sinnoh Pokemon needed for the Platinum medal and expert tips to find the rarest ones efficiently.

All Pokemon you need to capture to get the Platinum Sinnoh medal in Pokemon GO

Sinnoh region's map (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To earn the Platinum Sinnoh medal, you must register 107 Pokemon from the Sinnoh region in your Pokedex. Here is the full list:

Turtwig Grotle Torterra Chimchar Monferno Infernape Piplup Prinplup Empoleon Starly Staravia Staraptor Bidoof Bibarel Kricketot Kricketune Shinx Luxio Luxray Budew Roserade Cranidos Rampardos Shieldon Bastiodon Burmy Wormadam (Plant, Sandy and Trash Cloaks) Mothim Combee Vespiquen Pachirisu (Region-exclusive) Buizel Floatzel Cherubi Cherrim Shellos (West Sea, East Sea) Gastrodon (West Sea, East Sea) Ambipom Drifloon Drifblim Buneary Lopunny Mismagius Glameow Purugly Chingling Stunky Skuntank Bronzor Bronzong Bonsly Mime Jr. Happiny Chatot (Region-exclusive) Spiritomb (Event-exclusive) Gible Gabite Garchomp Riolu Lucario Hippopotas Hippowdon Skorupi Drapion Croagunk Toxicroak Carnivine (Region-exclusive) Finneon Lumineon Mantyke Snover Abomasnow Weavile Magnezone Lickilicky Rhyperior Tangrowth Electivire Magmortar Togekiss Yanmega Leafeon Glaceon Gliscor Mamoswine Porygon-Z Gallade Probopass Dusknoir Froslass Rotom Uxie (Regional legendaries) Mesprit (Regional legendaries) Azelf (Regional legendaries) Dialga Palkia Heatran Regigigas Giratina (Altered Forme, Origin Forme) Cresselia Phione (Not in the game yet) Manaphy (Not in the game yet) Darkrai Shaymin (Land Forme, Sky Forme) (Special events) Arceus (Not in the game yet)

Rarest Sinnoh entries in Pokemon GO, and tips to find them easily to earn the Platinum Sinnoh medal

You can track your medal progress in-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some Sinnoh Pokemon are notoriously difficult to find due to their limited availability. Here are the rarest ones and how to get them:

Spiritomb: Usually available only during Halloween events through special research tasks.

Usually available only during Halloween events through special research tasks. Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf: These roam in different regions. You may need remote raid invites from friends in other locations. Uxie can only be encountered in Asia-Pacific region, Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, and Azelf in the Americas and Greenland.

These roam in different regions. You may need remote raid invites from friends in other locations. Uxie can only be encountered in Asia-Pacific region, Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, and Azelf in the Americas and Greenland. Chatot: Can only be found in the Southern Hemisphere.

Can only be found in the Southern Hemisphere. Carnivine: Can only be found as a South-Eastern US wild spawn.

Can only be found as a South-Eastern US wild spawn. Pachirisu: Only available in the Arctic countries.

Only available in the Arctic countries. Shaymin: It was available in special events before, but can't be obtained currently. Additionally, it can't be traded due to being a Mythical creature. Keep an eye out for future events.

It was available in special events before, but can't be obtained currently. Additionally, it can't be traded due to being a Mythical creature. Keep an eye out for future events. Giratina: Only available in raids; wait for its rotation.

Only available in raids; wait for its rotation. Arceus, Phione, and Manaphy: Not released yet, but likely to debut in a future event.

By focusing on events, trading, and participating in raids and egg hatching, you can maximize your chances of completing your Sinnoh Pokedex and earning the Platinum Sinnoh medal.

Earning the Platinum Sinnoh medal is no easy task; but with persistence, event participation, and strategic gameplay, it’s within reach. Keep an eye on upcoming Pokemon GO events to snag any missing Pokemon, and good luck on your journey to becoming a Sinnoh master.

