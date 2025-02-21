  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO: Best tips to earn Platinum Sinnoh medal

Pokemon GO: Best tips to earn Platinum Sinnoh medal

By Aashish Victor
Modified Feb 21, 2025 15:20 GMT
Pokemon GO: Best tips to earn Platinum Sinnoh medal
Platinum Sinnoh medal in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Sinnoh region, introduced in Pokemon GO as part of the game's expansion beyond Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn, is home to some of the most powerful and sought-after Pokemon. The Platinum Sinnoh medal is a significant milestone for trainers, as it requires registering 107 Pokemon from the region in your Pokedex.

Ad

However, completing the Sinnoh Pokedex can be challenging due to the rarity of certain Pokemon, event exclusivity, and regional limitations. Whether you're a casual player or a dedicated grinder, knowing which Pokemon you need and the best strategies to find them can make the journey easier.

This guide will provide a complete list of Sinnoh Pokemon needed for the Platinum medal and expert tips to find the rarest ones efficiently.

sk promotional banner

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

All Pokemon you need to capture to get the Platinum Sinnoh medal in Pokemon GO

Sinnoh region&#039;s map (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Sinnoh region's map (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To earn the Platinum Sinnoh medal, you must register 107 Pokemon from the Sinnoh region in your Pokedex. Here is the full list:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Turtwig
  2. Grotle
  3. Torterra
  4. Chimchar
  5. Monferno
  6. Infernape
  7. Piplup
  8. Prinplup
  9. Empoleon
  10. Starly
  11. Staravia
  12. Staraptor
  13. Bidoof
  14. Bibarel
  15. Kricketot
  16. Kricketune
  17. Shinx
  18. Luxio
  19. Luxray
  20. Budew
  21. Roserade
  22. Cranidos
  23. Rampardos
  24. Shieldon
  25. Bastiodon
  26. Burmy
  27. Wormadam (Plant, Sandy and Trash Cloaks)
  28. Mothim
  29. Combee
  30. Vespiquen
  31. Pachirisu (Region-exclusive)
  32. Buizel
  33. Floatzel
  34. Cherubi
  35. Cherrim
  36. Shellos (West Sea, East Sea)
  37. Gastrodon (West Sea, East Sea)
  38. Ambipom
  39. Drifloon
  40. Drifblim
  41. Buneary
  42. Lopunny
  43. Mismagius
  44. Glameow
  45. Purugly
  46. Chingling
  47. Stunky
  48. Skuntank
  49. Bronzor
  50. Bronzong
  51. Bonsly
  52. Mime Jr.
  53. Happiny
  54. Chatot (Region-exclusive)
  55. Spiritomb (Event-exclusive)
  56. Gible
  57. Gabite
  58. Garchomp
  59. Riolu
  60. Lucario
  61. Hippopotas
  62. Hippowdon
  63. Skorupi
  64. Drapion
  65. Croagunk
  66. Toxicroak
  67. Carnivine (Region-exclusive)
  68. Finneon
  69. Lumineon
  70. Mantyke
  71. Snover
  72. Abomasnow
  73. Weavile
  74. Magnezone
  75. Lickilicky
  76. Rhyperior
  77. Tangrowth
  78. Electivire
  79. Magmortar
  80. Togekiss
  81. Yanmega
  82. Leafeon
  83. Glaceon
  84. Gliscor
  85. Mamoswine
  86. Porygon-Z
  87. Gallade
  88. Probopass
  89. Dusknoir
  90. Froslass
  91. Rotom
  92. Uxie (Regional legendaries)
  93. Mesprit (Regional legendaries)
  94. Azelf (Regional legendaries)
  95. Dialga
  96. Palkia
  97. Heatran
  98. Regigigas
  99. Giratina (Altered Forme, Origin Forme)
  100. Cresselia
  101. Phione (Not in the game yet)
  102. Manaphy (Not in the game yet)
  103. Darkrai
  104. Shaymin (Land Forme, Sky Forme) (Special events)
  105. Arceus (Not in the game yet)

Also read: All costumed Pikachu variants in Pokemon GO Tour Unova and how to get them

Ad

Rarest Sinnoh entries in Pokemon GO, and tips to find them easily to earn the Platinum Sinnoh medal

You can track your medal progress in-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)
You can track your medal progress in-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Some Sinnoh Pokemon are notoriously difficult to find due to their limited availability. Here are the rarest ones and how to get them:

Ad
  • Spiritomb: Usually available only during Halloween events through special research tasks.
  • Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf: These roam in different regions. You may need remote raid invites from friends in other locations. Uxie can only be encountered in Asia-Pacific region, Mesprit in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India, and Azelf in the Americas and Greenland.
  • Chatot: Can only be found in the Southern Hemisphere.
  • Carnivine: Can only be found as a South-Eastern US wild spawn.
  • Pachirisu: Only available in the Arctic countries.
  • Shaymin: It was available in special events before, but can't be obtained currently. Additionally, it can't be traded due to being a Mythical creature. Keep an eye out for future events.
  • Giratina: Only available in raids; wait for its rotation.
  • Arceus, Phione, and Manaphy: Not released yet, but likely to debut in a future event.
Ad

By focusing on events, trading, and participating in raids and egg hatching, you can maximize your chances of completing your Sinnoh Pokedex and earning the Platinum Sinnoh medal.

Also read: Can you get Kyurem Fusion Energy from Remote Raids during Pokemon GO Tour Los Angeles and New Taipei City?

Earning the Platinum Sinnoh medal is no easy task; but with persistence, event participation, and strategic gameplay, it’s within reach. Keep an eye on upcoming Pokemon GO events to snag any missing Pokemon, and good luck on your journey to becoming a Sinnoh master.

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी