Pokemon GO: Best tips to earn Platinum Unova medal

The Platinum Unova medal in Pokemon GO is a major milestone for any dedicated trainer aiming to showcase their regional expertise. This medal requires players to register 151 Pokemon from the Unova region in their Pokedex, making it one of the more challenging medals to complete.

With Unova Pokemon spread across various biomes, events, and special encounters, completing this medal can take months or even years without the right approach.

Many Unova Pokemon are frequently found in the wild, but some are region-locked, raid-exclusive, or require evolution items. Understanding where and how to obtain each Pokemon will significantly speed up your progress.

In this guide, we'll go over all the Pokemon required for the Platinum Unova medal, highlight the rarest ones, and provide the best strategies to find them efficiently.

All Pokemon you need to capture to get the Platinum Unova medal in Pokemon GO

Unova region's map (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To earn the Platinum Unova medal, you must register all of the following Pokemon in your Pokedex:

Snivy Servine Serperior Tepig Pignite Emboar Oshawott Dewott Samurott Patrat Watchog Lillipup Herdier Stoutland Purrloin Liepard Pansage (Region-exclusive) Simisage (Region-exclusive) Pansear (Region-exclusive) Simisear (Region-exclusive) Panpour (Region-exclusive) Simipour (Region-exclusive) Munna Musharna Pidove Tranquill Unfezant Blitzle Zebstrika Roggenrola Boldore Gigalith Woobat Swoobat Drilbur Excadrill Audino Timburr Gurdurr Conkeldurr Tympole Palpitoad Seismitoad Throh (Region-exclusive) Sawk (Region-exclusive) Sewaddle Swadloon Leavanny Venipede Whirlipede Scolipede Cottonee Whimsicott Petilil Lilligant Basculin (Red-Striped & Blue-Striped) (Region-variant) Sandile Krokorok Krookodile Darumaka Darmanitan (Standard & Zen Mode) Maractus (Region-exclusive) Dwebble Crustle Scraggy Scrafty Yamask Cofagrigus Tirtouga Carracosta Archen Archeops Trubbish Garbodor Zorua Zoroark Minccino Cinccino Gothita Gothorita Gothitelle Solosis Duosion Reuniclus Ducklett Swanna Vanillite Vanillish Vanilluxe Deerling Sawsbuck (All Four Forms) Emolga Karrablast Escavalier Foongus Amoonguss Frillish Jellicent (Male & Female forms) Alomomola Joltik Galvantula Ferroseed Ferrothorn Klink Klang Klinklang Tynamo Eelektrik Eelektross Elgyem Beheeyem Litwick Lampent Chandelure Axew Fraxure Haxorus Cubchoo Beartic Cryogonal Shelmet Accelgor Stunfisk Mienfoo Mienshao Druddigon Golett Golurk Pawniard Bisharp Bouffalant (Region-exclusive) Rufflet Braviary Vullaby Mandibuzz Heatmor Durant Deino Zweilous Hydreigon Larvesta Volcarona Cobalion Terrakion Virizion Tornadus (Incarnate Form) Thundurus (Incarnate Form) Landorus (Incarnate Form) Tornadus (Therian Form) Thundurus (Therian Form) Landorus (Therian Form) Reshiram Zekrom Kyurem Keldeo Genesect

Rarest Unova entries in Pokemon GO and tips to find them easily

Platinum Unova medal in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While many Unova Pokemon are commonly found in the wild, others are rare and require special strategies to obtain. Here are some of the hardest Unova Pokemon to find in Pokemon GO and tips to catch them:

Axew, Fraxure, Haxorus: Axew is one of the rarest wild spawns and has been featured in specific events. Try hatching 10km eggs or waiting for a special event featuring Axew in raids.

Axew is one of the rarest wild spawns and has been featured in specific events. Try hatching 10km eggs or waiting for a special event featuring Axew in raids. Basculin: The Red-Striped form can only be encountered in the Eastern Hemisphere while the Blue-Striped form is in the Western Hemisphere.

The Red-Striped form can only be encountered in the Eastern Hemisphere while the Blue-Striped form is in the Western Hemisphere. Tirtouga and Archen: These Pokemon are extremely rare in the wild. They have appeared in Adventure Week events, so keep an eye out for similar themed events.

These Pokemon are extremely rare in the wild. They have appeared in Adventure Week events, so keep an eye out for similar themed events. Larvesta and Volcarona: Larvesta is an egg-exclusive Pokemon, mainly appearing in 10km eggs. Be prepared for a long grind to get enough candies to evolve it.

Larvesta is an egg-exclusive Pokemon, mainly appearing in 10km eggs. Be prepared for a long grind to get enough candies to evolve it. Throh (Americas and Africa) and Sawk (Europe, Asia, and Australia): These Pokemon are region-exclusive. If you don't have access to their respective regions, trading with another trainer is your best option.

These Pokemon are region-exclusive. If you don't have access to their respective regions, trading with another trainer is your best option. Bouffalant: Only available in the New York region, Washington D.C., and some parts around them. If you're outside this area, you’ll need a friend to trade it to you.

Only available in the New York region, Washington D.C., and some parts around them. If you're outside this area, you’ll need a friend to trade it to you. Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem: Legendary Pokemon that rotate in raids. Keep track of raid schedules and use Remote Raid Passes to join raids in other regions.

Legendary Pokemon that rotate in raids. Keep track of raid schedules and use Remote Raid Passes to join raids in other regions. Genesect & Keldeo (cannot be traded): Mythical Pokemon typically locked behind Special Research. If you missed their previous events, you might need to wait for a future event to obtain them.

By focusing on egg hatches, event raids, and regional trades, you can speed up your journey toward the Platinum Unova medal. Stay updated on Pokemon GO events to maximize your chances of catching these elusive Pokemon.

