Pokemon GO: Best tips to earn Platinum Unova medal

By Aashish Victor
Modified Feb 21, 2025 13:21 GMT

Platinum Unova medal in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Platinum Unova medal in Pokemon GO is a major milestone for any dedicated trainer aiming to showcase their regional expertise. This medal requires players to register 151 Pokemon from the Unova region in their Pokedex, making it one of the more challenging medals to complete.

With Unova Pokemon spread across various biomes, events, and special encounters, completing this medal can take months or even years without the right approach.

Many Unova Pokemon are frequently found in the wild, but some are region-locked, raid-exclusive, or require evolution items. Understanding where and how to obtain each Pokemon will significantly speed up your progress.

In this guide, we'll go over all the Pokemon required for the Platinum Unova medal, highlight the rarest ones, and provide the best strategies to find them efficiently.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

All Pokemon you need to capture to get the Platinum Unova medal in Pokemon GO


Unova region's map (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To earn the Platinum Unova medal, you must register all of the following Pokemon in your Pokedex:

  1. Snivy
  2. Servine
  3. Serperior
  4. Tepig
  5. Pignite
  6. Emboar
  7. Oshawott
  8. Dewott
  9. Samurott
  10. Patrat
  11. Watchog
  12. Lillipup
  13. Herdier
  14. Stoutland
  15. Purrloin
  16. Liepard
  17. Pansage (Region-exclusive)
  18. Simisage (Region-exclusive)
  19. Pansear (Region-exclusive)
  20. Simisear (Region-exclusive)
  21. Panpour (Region-exclusive)
  22. Simipour (Region-exclusive)
  23. Munna
  24. Musharna
  25. Pidove
  26. Tranquill
  27. Unfezant
  28. Blitzle
  29. Zebstrika
  30. Roggenrola
  31. Boldore
  32. Gigalith
  33. Woobat
  34. Swoobat
  35. Drilbur
  36. Excadrill
  37. Audino
  38. Timburr
  39. Gurdurr
  40. Conkeldurr
  41. Tympole
  42. Palpitoad
  43. Seismitoad
  44. Throh (Region-exclusive)
  45. Sawk (Region-exclusive)
  46. Sewaddle
  47. Swadloon
  48. Leavanny
  49. Venipede
  50. Whirlipede
  51. Scolipede
  52. Cottonee
  53. Whimsicott
  54. Petilil
  55. Lilligant
  56. Basculin (Red-Striped & Blue-Striped) (Region-variant)
  57. Sandile
  58. Krokorok
  59. Krookodile
  60. Darumaka
  61. Darmanitan (Standard & Zen Mode)
  62. Maractus (Region-exclusive)
  63. Dwebble
  64. Crustle
  65. Scraggy
  66. Scrafty
  67. Yamask
  68. Cofagrigus
  69. Tirtouga
  70. Carracosta
  71. Archen
  72. Archeops
  73. Trubbish
  74. Garbodor
  75. Zorua
  76. Zoroark
  77. Minccino
  78. Cinccino
  79. Gothita
  80. Gothorita
  81. Gothitelle
  82. Solosis
  83. Duosion
  84. Reuniclus
  85. Ducklett
  86. Swanna
  87. Vanillite
  88. Vanillish
  89. Vanilluxe
  90. Deerling
  91. Sawsbuck (All Four Forms)
  92. Emolga
  93. Karrablast
  94. Escavalier
  95. Foongus
  96. Amoonguss
  97. Frillish
  98. Jellicent (Male & Female forms)
  99. Alomomola
  100. Joltik
  101. Galvantula
  102. Ferroseed
  103. Ferrothorn
  104. Klink
  105. Klang
  106. Klinklang
  107. Tynamo
  108. Eelektrik
  109. Eelektross
  110. Elgyem
  111. Beheeyem
  112. Litwick
  113. Lampent
  114. Chandelure
  115. Axew
  116. Fraxure
  117. Haxorus
  118. Cubchoo
  119. Beartic
  120. Cryogonal
  121. Shelmet
  122. Accelgor
  123. Stunfisk
  124. Mienfoo
  125. Mienshao
  126. Druddigon
  127. Golett
  128. Golurk
  129. Pawniard
  130. Bisharp
  131. Bouffalant (Region-exclusive)
  132. Rufflet
  133. Braviary
  134. Vullaby
  135. Mandibuzz
  136. Heatmor
  137. Durant
  138. Deino
  139. Zweilous
  140. Hydreigon
  141. Larvesta
  142. Volcarona
  143. Cobalion
  144. Terrakion
  145. Virizion
  146. Tornadus (Incarnate Form)
  147. Thundurus (Incarnate Form)
  148. Landorus (Incarnate Form)
  149. Tornadus (Therian Form)
  150. Thundurus (Therian Form)
  151. Landorus (Therian Form)
  152. Reshiram
  153. Zekrom
  154. Kyurem
  155. Keldeo
  156. Genesect

Also read: All costumed Pikachu variants in Pokemon GO Tour Unova and how to get them

Rarest Unova entries in Pokemon GO and tips to find them easily


Platinum Unova medal in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

While many Unova Pokemon are commonly found in the wild, others are rare and require special strategies to obtain. Here are some of the hardest Unova Pokemon to find in Pokemon GO and tips to catch them:

  • Axew, Fraxure, Haxorus: Axew is one of the rarest wild spawns and has been featured in specific events. Try hatching 10km eggs or waiting for a special event featuring Axew in raids.
  • Basculin: The Red-Striped form can only be encountered in the Eastern Hemisphere while the Blue-Striped form is in the Western Hemisphere.
  • Tirtouga and Archen: These Pokemon are extremely rare in the wild. They have appeared in Adventure Week events, so keep an eye out for similar themed events.
  • Larvesta and Volcarona: Larvesta is an egg-exclusive Pokemon, mainly appearing in 10km eggs. Be prepared for a long grind to get enough candies to evolve it.
  • Throh (Americas and Africa) and Sawk (Europe, Asia, and Australia): These Pokemon are region-exclusive. If you don't have access to their respective regions, trading with another trainer is your best option.
  • Bouffalant: Only available in the New York region, Washington D.C., and some parts around them. If you're outside this area, you’ll need a friend to trade it to you.
  • Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Tornadus, Thundurus, Landorus, Reshiram, Zekrom, Kyurem: Legendary Pokemon that rotate in raids. Keep track of raid schedules and use Remote Raid Passes to join raids in other regions.
  • Genesect & Keldeo (cannot be traded): Mythical Pokemon typically locked behind Special Research. If you missed their previous events, you might need to wait for a future event to obtain them.
Also read: Can you get Kyurem Fusion Energy from Remote Raids during Pokemon GO Tour Los Angeles and New Taipei City?

By focusing on egg hatches, event raids, and regional trades, you can speed up your journey toward the Platinum Unova medal. Stay updated on Pokemon GO events to maximize your chances of catching these elusive Pokemon.


