Pokemon GO Blastoise: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Blastoise is a powerful Water-type creature from the Kanto region. It has made its return as a Dynamax Pokemon in 6-star Max Battles during the Powerful Potential event. You can use Blastoise in battles, but it must learn its best moveset before facing Pocket Monsters, including its counters, in PvP and PvE. Doing this makes your pick more resilient and strong.

Ad

All Blastoise captured during the Might and Mastery season are powerful PvP picks. Here is a short analysis of Pokemon GO Blastoise's best moveset and counters, as well as its performance in battles.

Pokemon GO Blastoise best moveset

Blastoise, as seen in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Blastoise best PvP moveset

Ad

Trending

Fast Attack: Rollout

Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam

Pokemon GO Blastoise best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Water Gun

Charged Attack: Hydro Cannon

Is Blastoise good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Blastoise in Pokemon GO PvP

Blastoise can now be used in Pokemon GO's Great League and Ultra League because it has become a meta-relevant pick again with the start of Might and Mastery. Everything is perfect about Blastoise as of this writing. It can generate energy faster with the Rollout Attack, helping its Charged Attacks to get ready in time. It can then use them to compel opponents into enabling their shields.

Ad

Blastoise is a creature with incredible bulk power. Its PvP ratings are as follows:

Great League : #48

: #48 Ultra League : #31

: #31 Master League: #258

Blastoise in Pokemon GO PvE

Blastoise (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A Mega Blastoise is far superior to a Blastoise in terms of battle capabilities for PvE. It can be used in Raids, but you need to be careful of its utility because it deals considerable super-effective damage to Rock-, Ground-, and Fire-type moves only.

Ad

If you wish to place Blastoise in a Gym, try to do this in an area where trainers usually do not come to overtake it. This means the creature is not an excellent Gym defender. It does its work, but poorly.

Pokemon GO Blastoise: All moves and stats

Fast Attacks

Bite

Water Gun

Rollout

Charged Attacks

Flash Cannon

Ice Beam

Hydro Pump

Hydro Cannon

Skull Bash

Base stat

Max CP: 2788

Attack: 171

Defense: 207

Stamina: 188

Ad

Pokemon GO Blastoise: Weaknesses and strengths

Blastoise's type matchups (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Blastoise's weaknesses are:

Ad

Electric

Grass

Blastoise's strengths are:

Fire

Ice

Steel

Water

It deals STAB super-effective damage on the following monster types:

Ground

Rock

Fire

Best counters to Pokemon GO Blastoise

Great League counters: Full Belly Morpeko, Serperior, Cradily, Gastrodon, Abomasnow, Steelix, and Annihilape.

Ultra League counters: Venusaur, Annihilape, Altered Forme Giratina, Virizion, Ampharos, and Pangoro.

PvE counters:

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Raikou: Thundershock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge

Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Ad

Our other articles on Pokemon GO:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨