Pokemon GO Blastoise: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Blastoise is a powerful Water-type creature from the Kanto region. It has made its return as a Dynamax Pokemon in 6-star Max Battles during the Powerful Potential event. You can use Blastoise in battles, but it must learn its best moveset before facing Pocket Monsters, including its counters, in PvP and PvE. Doing this makes your pick more resilient and strong.
All Blastoise captured during the Might and Mastery season are powerful PvP picks. Here is a short analysis of Pokemon GO Blastoise's best moveset and counters, as well as its performance in battles.
Pokemon GO Blastoise best moveset
Pokemon GO Blastoise best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Hydro Cannon and Ice Beam
Pokemon GO Blastoise best PvE moveset
- Fast Attack: Water Gun
- Charged Attack: Hydro Cannon
Is Blastoise good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Blastoise in Pokemon GO PvP
Blastoise can now be used in Pokemon GO's Great League and Ultra League because it has become a meta-relevant pick again with the start of Might and Mastery. Everything is perfect about Blastoise as of this writing. It can generate energy faster with the Rollout Attack, helping its Charged Attacks to get ready in time. It can then use them to compel opponents into enabling their shields.
Blastoise is a creature with incredible bulk power. Its PvP ratings are as follows:
- Great League: #48
- Ultra League: #31
- Master League: #258
Blastoise in Pokemon GO PvE
A Mega Blastoise is far superior to a Blastoise in terms of battle capabilities for PvE. It can be used in Raids, but you need to be careful of its utility because it deals considerable super-effective damage to Rock-, Ground-, and Fire-type moves only.
If you wish to place Blastoise in a Gym, try to do this in an area where trainers usually do not come to overtake it. This means the creature is not an excellent Gym defender. It does its work, but poorly.
Pokemon GO Blastoise: All moves and stats
Fast Attacks
- Bite
- Water Gun
- Rollout
Charged Attacks
- Flash Cannon
- Ice Beam
- Hydro Pump
- Hydro Cannon
- Skull Bash
Base stat
- Max CP: 2788
- Attack: 171
- Defense: 207
- Stamina: 188
Pokemon GO Blastoise: Weaknesses and strengths
Blastoise's weaknesses are:
- Electric
- Grass
Blastoise's strengths are:
- Fire
- Ice
- Steel
- Water
It deals STAB super-effective damage on the following monster types:
- Ground
- Rock
- Fire
Best counters to Pokemon GO Blastoise
Great League counters: Full Belly Morpeko, Serperior, Cradily, Gastrodon, Abomasnow, Steelix, and Annihilape.
Ultra League counters: Venusaur, Annihilape, Altered Forme Giratina, Virizion, Ampharos, and Pangoro.
PvE counters:
- Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
- Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Raikou: Thundershock and Wild Charge
- Xurkitree: Thunder Shock and Discharge
- Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip
