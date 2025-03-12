  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Boldore raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Boldore raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By Aashish Victor
Modified Mar 12, 2025 17:56 GMT
Pokemon GO Boldore raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters
Pokemon GO Boldore (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Boldore is a Rock-type that frequently appears in raids. As the evolved form of Roggenrola, it serves as a stepping stone to its final evolution, Gigalith. While it may not be the most intimidating raid boss, players who want to defeat it efficiently should understand its weaknesses and resistances.

Ad

Pokemon GO Boldore’s stats and move pool determine how difficult the battle will be and which Pokemon are best suited to counter it. This guide will provide details on its vulnerabilities, resistances, and the best counters to bring in to battle it.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Boldore raid weaknesses

Boldore&#039;s type match up (Image via Sportskeeda)
Boldore's type match up (Image via Sportskeeda)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

What is super-effective against Boldore in Pokemon GO?

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Boldore is weak to five different attack types, each dealing 160% increased damage against it:

  • Fighting
  • Grass
  • Ground
  • Steel
  • Water

Using Pokemon with these move types will help you take down Boldore quickly.

What does Boldore resist in Pokemon GO?

As a Rock-type Pokemon, Boldore has notable resistances against certain attack types. These moves deal reduced damage to it:

  • Fire
  • Normal
  • Flying
  • Poison

These types only deal 39.1% of their normal damage against Boldore, making them inefficient choices in battle.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO: How to maximize the number of free Raikou Max Battles during its debut weekend

Boldore's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

  • Combat Power: 14,254
  • Attack: 174
  • Defense: 143
  • Stamina: 3,600
  • Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap and Smack Down
  • Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Slide, and Bulldoze

Also read: Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule (March 2025)

Best counters to Pokemon GO Boldore raids

Boldore as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Boldore as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To efficiently defeat Pokemon GO Boldore in raids, consider using Pokemon that can exploit its weaknesses. Below are some of the best counters:

Ad
  • Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
  • Necrozma - Dusk Mane with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike
  • Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterdall and Origin Pulse
  • Primal or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
  • Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
  • Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
  • Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
  • Mega or Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
  • Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
  • Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
  • Shadow Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head
  • Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Scorching Sands
  • Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
  • Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword
  • Shadow Empoleon with Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon
  • Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
  • Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
  • Landorus Therian with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
Ad

Using high-level or Shadow versions of these Pokemon will further increase your chances of defeating Boldore quickly.

Also read: 5 most unique Gen IX designs currently available in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Boldore raid catch CP and shiny availability

Boldore and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Boldore and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Catch CP ranges

Ad
  • Normal Weather: 1,095 CP - 1,159 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather Boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,369 CP - 1,449 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Boldore raids?

  • Non-weather boosted: 1,159 CP
  • Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,449 CP

Can Boldore be shiny in Pokemon GO Raids?

Yes, Pokemon GO Boldore’s shiny form is available in raids. It was first introduced during Unova Week on August 14, 2020. Players who defeat Boldore in raids have a chance to encounter its shiny variant.

Ad

Also read: Gen VIII legendaries hit with pre-release nerf in Pokemon GO, players point out inconsistencies

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी