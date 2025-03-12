Pokemon GO Boldore raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Boldore is a Rock-type that frequently appears in raids. As the evolved form of Roggenrola, it serves as a stepping stone to its final evolution, Gigalith. While it may not be the most intimidating raid boss, players who want to defeat it efficiently should understand its weaknesses and resistances.

Pokemon GO Boldore’s stats and move pool determine how difficult the battle will be and which Pokemon are best suited to counter it. This guide will provide details on its vulnerabilities, resistances, and the best counters to bring in to battle it.

Pokemon GO Boldore raid weaknesses

Boldore's type match up (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Boldore in Pokemon GO?

Boldore is weak to five different attack types, each dealing 160% increased damage against it:

Fighting

Grass

Ground

Steel

Water

Using Pokemon with these move types will help you take down Boldore quickly.

What does Boldore resist in Pokemon GO?

As a Rock-type Pokemon, Boldore has notable resistances against certain attack types. These moves deal reduced damage to it:

Fire

Normal

Flying

Poison

These types only deal 39.1% of their normal damage against Boldore, making them inefficient choices in battle.

Boldore's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Combat Power: 14,254

14,254 Attack: 174

174 Defense: 143

143 Stamina: 3,600

3,600 Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap and Smack Down

Mud-Slap and Smack Down Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Rock Slide, and Bulldoze

Best counters to Pokemon GO Boldore raids

Boldore as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To efficiently defeat Pokemon GO Boldore in raids, consider using Pokemon that can exploit its weaknesses. Below are some of the best counters:

Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere

with Force Palm and Aura Sphere Necrozma - Dusk Mane with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike

with Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterdall and Origin Pulse

with Waterdall and Origin Pulse Primal or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades

with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades Mega Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

with Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power

with Mud Shot and Earth Power Mega or Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with Counter and Dynamic Punch Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat

with Counter and Close Combat Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

with Double Kick and Sacred Sword Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Shadow Dialga with Metal Claw and Iron Head

with Metal Claw and Iron Head Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw and Scorching Sands

with Metal Claw and Scorching Sands Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

with Counter and Dynamic Punch Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

with Low Kick and Sacred Sword Shadow Empoleon with Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon

with Metal Claw and Hydro Cannon Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

with Counter and Focus Blast Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Landorus Therian with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

Using high-level or Shadow versions of these Pokemon will further increase your chances of defeating Boldore quickly.

Pokemon GO Boldore raid catch CP and shiny availability

Boldore and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Catch CP ranges

Normal Weather: 1,095 CP - 1,159 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,095 CP - 1,159 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather Boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,369 CP - 1,449 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Boldore raids?

Non-weather boosted: 1,159 CP

1,159 CP Weather boosted (Partly Cloudy): 1,449 CP

Can Boldore be shiny in Pokemon GO Raids?

Yes, Pokemon GO Boldore’s shiny form is available in raids. It was first introduced during Unova Week on August 14, 2020. Players who defeat Boldore in raids have a chance to encounter its shiny variant.

