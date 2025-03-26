Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

  • home icon
By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 26, 2025 10:37 GMT
Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 overview (Image via Scopely)
Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 marks the debut of Sizzlipede and Centiskorch in-game. Apart from these new pocket monsters, there are plenty of wild encounters, event bonuses, and research quests to participate in. Players can also purchase new avatar items - Sizzlipede Boots and Scolipede Jacket.

We have gathered all the available information regarding Bug Out 2025 in the article below.

Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 event overview

Bug Out 2025 (Image via Scopely)
Date, time, and event bonuses

Bug Out 2025 runs from Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10 AM local time to Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 8 PM local time. The event bonuses are:

  • 2× XP for successfully catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better.
  • Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better.
  • Increased chance for Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up.
  • Lure Modules will attract Sizzlipede during the event.
  • Increased chance to encounter Shiny Wurmple and Shiny Venipede.
  • If enough Pokéeon are caught with help from a single Lure Module, additional Pokemon will appear near the lured PokeStop.
Wild encounters and raid bosses

The following wild spawns with a boosted rate are available during the event:

  • Caterpie [shiny encounter available]
  • Weedle [shiny encounter available]
  • Wurmple [shiny encounter available]
  • Nincada [shiny encounter available]
  • Venipede [shiny encounter available]
  • Dwebble [shiny encounter available]
  • Joltik [shiny encounter available]
  • Grubbin [shiny encounter available]
  • Dewpider [shiny encounter available]
  • Nymble [shiny encounter available]
  • Cutiefly [shiny encounter available] (lucky encounter)

Bug Out 2025's raid bosses are:

  • One-star raids: Scyther [shiny encounter available], Nincada [shiny encounter available], Sizzlipede
  • Three-star raids: Beedrill [shiny encounter available], Scizor [shiny encounter available], Kleavor [shiny encounter available]

Event Field Research and Timed Research

Themed Field Research, Timed Research, and Collection Challenges are available to players for free. A paid Timed Research questline for US$2.00 is also available, providing rewards like Lure Module and Premium Battle Passes.

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
