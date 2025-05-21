Pokemon GO: Can Urshifu be traded or sent to Pokemon HOME?

As Pokemon GO develops further, new creatures from the Pokemon universe are added. Players have the chance to capture powerful and rare Pokemon with every significant update or event. One of the most talked-about new additions is the Legendary Pokemon Urshifu, which debuted during the Final Strike: GO Battle Week event.

Naturally, questions like whether Urshifu can be traded or sent to Pokemon HOME are now common in the community. Let's go over everything you need to know about Urshifu's cross-platform mobility.

Can Urshifu be traded in Pokemon GO?

Final Strike: GO Battle Week (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, Urshifu is tradeable. However, there are some restrictions and requirements to be aware of because it's a Legendary Pokemon:

You must be near your friend in person to make the trade.

Trading a Legendary Pokemon like Urshifu requires a high level of friendship, at least Great Friends or higher.

It will also cost more Stardust than trading regular Pokemon.

If you haven’t caught Urshifu before, it’s considered a Special Trade, which you can only do once per day.

Can Pokemon GO Urshifu be sent to Pokemon HOME?

Urshifu as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Urshifu can be transferred to Pokemon HOME from GO. This allows players to store Urshifu outside of GO or move it to compatible mainline Pokemon games. Here’s a simple guide on how to do it:

1) Link your Pokemon GO account to Pokemon HOME.

Open Pokemon GO.

Tap the Poke Ball menu → Settings → Scroll down to Pokemon HOME.

Sign in using your Nintendo Account.

2) Send Urshifu to Pokemon HOME.

After linking, go back to the main menu.

Tap Settings → Pokemon HOME → Send Pokemon.

Choose Urshifu from your storage and confirm the transfer.

3) Claim your Pokemon in Pokemon HOME.

Open the Pokemon HOME app on your mobile device or Nintendo Switch.

Check your Pokemon Box and confirm Urshifu has arrived.

Remember that a Pokemon cannot go back once it has been moved from GO to HOME. Before completing the transfer, make sure your mobile game no longer requires it.

Players have the option to share Urshifu with friends or keep it in Pokemon HOME because it is completely transferable and tradeable. As usual, it's a good idea to weigh the trade-offs before trading or moving rare Pokemon.

