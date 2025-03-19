  • home icon
Pokemon GO Claydol raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

By Aashish Victor
Modified Mar 19, 2025 19:11 GMT
Pokemon GO Claydol (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Claydol, the Ground- and Psychic-type Baltoy's evolution, is a formidable opponent in raids. With its high Defense and diverse move pool, trainers must be strategic in selecting their counters to win. Knowing its weaknesses and resistances is important to maximize your battle plan.

This guide will assist you in defeating it effectively. Below, you have all the critical details, including Claydol's weakness, best counters, and post-raid catch information.

Pokemon GO Claydol raid weaknesses

Claydol&#039;s type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)
Claydol's type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Claydol in Pokemon GO?

As a dual Ground/Psychic-type Pokemon, Claydol has multiple weaknesses, making it vulnerable to several attack types. The following types deal 160% increased damage to Claydol:

  • Bug
  • Dark
  • Ghost
  • Grass
  • Ice
  • Water

What does Claydol resist in Pokemon GO?

Despite its numerous weaknesses, Pokemon GO Claydol also resists several attack types, reducing the effectiveness of certain moves:

  • Electric: 39.1%
  • Fighting: 62.5%
  • Poison: 62.5%
  • Rock: 62.5%
  • Psychic: 62.5%

Pokemon GO Claydol raid stat distribution and moveset in

  • Combat Power: 14,527
  • Attack: 140
  • Defense: 229
  • Stamina: 3,600
  • Fast Attacks: Confusion, Extrasensory, and Mud-Slap
  • Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Earthquake, Gyro Ball, Ice Beam, Psychic, Rock Tomb, Shadow Ball, and Scorching Sands
Best counters to Pokemon GO Claydol raids

Claydol as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Claydol as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Pokemon GO Claydol effectively, use Pokemon with strong Bug, Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice, or Water-type moves. The best counters include:

  • Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
  • Necrozma - Dawn Wings with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam
  • White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn
  • Black Kyurem with Shadow Claw and Freeze Shock
  • Mega or Shadow Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball
  • Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing
  • Mega or Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball
  • Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche
  • Shadow Crawdaunt with Snarl and Crabhammer
  • Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
  • Shadow Samurott with Fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon
  • Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play
  • Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche
  • Mega Pinsir with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor
  • Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn
  • Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant
  • Shadow Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Grass Knot
  • Shaymin - Sky with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
Pokemon GO Claydol raid catch CP and shiny availability

Claydol its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Claydol its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After successfully defeating Pokemon GO Claydol in a raid, its Combat Power (CP) will vary based on weather conditions:

  • Normal weather: 1,063 CP - 1,126 CP (Level 20, IVs 10/10/10 - 15/15/15)
  • Weather-boosted (Sunny and Windy): 1,328 CP - 1,408 CP (Level 25, IVs 10/10/10 - 15/15/15)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Claydol raids?

  • Non-weather boosted: 1,126 CP
  • Weather boosted (Sunny and Windy): 1,408 CP

Can Claydol be shiny in Pokemon GO Raids?

Shiny Claydol is not available in raids. However, its shiny form is available in the game and was first introduced during the Psychic Spectacular 2020 event on March 27, 2020. You can get Shiny Claydol by evolving Shiny Baltoy.

