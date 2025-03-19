Pokemon GO Claydol raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Claydol, the Ground- and Psychic-type Baltoy's evolution, is a formidable opponent in raids. With its high Defense and diverse move pool, trainers must be strategic in selecting their counters to win. Knowing its weaknesses and resistances is important to maximize your battle plan.

Ad

This guide will assist you in defeating it effectively. Below, you have all the critical details, including Claydol's weakness, best counters, and post-raid catch information.

Pokemon GO Claydol raid weaknesses

Claydol's type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

What is super-effective against Claydol in Pokemon GO?

Ad

Trending

As a dual Ground/Psychic-type Pokemon, Claydol has multiple weaknesses, making it vulnerable to several attack types. The following types deal 160% increased damage to Claydol:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

Grass

Ice

Water

What does Claydol resist in Pokemon GO?

Despite its numerous weaknesses, Pokemon GO Claydol also resists several attack types, reducing the effectiveness of certain moves:

Electric: 39.1%

39.1% Fighting: 62.5%

62.5% Poison: 62.5%

62.5% Rock: 62.5%

62.5% Psychic: 62.5%

Also read: Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research: All events, tasks, and rewards

Pokemon GO Claydol raid stat distribution and moveset in

Combat Power: 14,527

14,527 Attack: 140

140 Defense: 229

229 Stamina: 3,600

3,600 Fast Attacks: Confusion, Extrasensory, and Mud-Slap

Confusion, Extrasensory, and Mud-Slap Charged Attacks: Earth Power, Earthquake, Gyro Ball, Ice Beam, Psychic, Rock Tomb, Shadow Ball, and Scorching Sands

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule (March 2025)

Best counters to Pokemon GO Claydol raids

Claydol as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Pokemon GO Claydol effectively, use Pokemon with strong Bug, Dark, Ghost, Grass, Ice, or Water-type moves. The best counters include:

Ad

Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

with Waterfall and Origin Pulse Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

with Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant Necrozma - Dawn Wings with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam

with Shadow Claw and Moongeist Beam White Kyurem with Ice Fang and Ice Burn

with Ice Fang and Ice Burn Black Kyurem with Shadow Claw and Freeze Shock

with Shadow Claw and Freeze Shock Mega or Shadow Gengar with Lick and Shadow Ball

with Lick and Shadow Ball Mega or Shadow Tyranitar with Bite and Brutal Swing

with Bite and Brutal Swing Mega or Shadow Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Mega Banette with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball

with Shadow Claw and Shadow Ball Shadow Weavile with Snarl and Avalanche

with Snarl and Avalanche Shadow Crawdaunt with Snarl and Crabhammer

with Snarl and Crabhammer Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Shadow Samurott with Fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon

with Fury Cutter and Hydro Cannon Mega Houndoom with Snarl and Foul Play

with Snarl and Foul Play Mega Blastoise with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Shadow Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche

with Powder Snow and Avalanche Mega Pinsir with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor

with Fury Cutter and X-Scissor Mega Heracross with Struggle Bug and Megahorn

with Struggle Bug and Megahorn Mega Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Cacturne with Sucker Punch and Grass Knot

with Sucker Punch and Grass Knot Shaymin - Sky with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Ad

Also read: 5 most unique Gen IX designs currently available in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO Claydol raid catch CP and shiny availability

Claydol its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After successfully defeating Pokemon GO Claydol in a raid, its Combat Power (CP) will vary based on weather conditions:

Ad

Normal weather: 1,063 CP - 1,126 CP (Level 20, IVs 10/10/10 - 15/15/15)

1,063 CP - 1,126 CP (Level 20, IVs 10/10/10 - 15/15/15) Weather-boosted (Sunny and Windy): 1,328 CP - 1,408 CP (Level 25, IVs 10/10/10 - 15/15/15)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Claydol raids?

Non-weather boosted: 1,126 CP

1,126 CP Weather boosted (Sunny and Windy): 1,408 CP

Can Claydol be shiny in Pokemon GO Raids?

Shiny Claydol is not available in raids. However, its shiny form is available in the game and was first introduced during the Psychic Spectacular 2020 event on March 27, 2020. You can get Shiny Claydol by evolving Shiny Baltoy.

Ad

Also read: Gen VIII legendaries hit with pre-release nerf in Pokemon GO, players point out inconsistencies

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨