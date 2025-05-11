Pokemon GO Community Day Pawmi evolution guide: How to get Pawmot

The Pokemon GO Community Day featuring Pawmi brings the chance to evolve the creature in a different, much easier way. Usually, you must cover a very long distance of 25 km to evolve Pawmi. However, from 2 pm local time on Sunday, May 11, 2025, until 10 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025, you can evolve Pawmo into Pawmot by walking only 1 km with it as your Buddy.

This article covers everything you need to know about Pawmi's evolution process into Pawmot in Pokemon GO in the context of the May Community Day 2025.

How to evolve Pawmi into Pawmot in Pokemon GO: Community Day requirements

To evolve Pawmi into Pawmot, you must first evolve Pawmi into Pawmo using 25 Candy. After this, follow these steps:

Set the Pawmo you wish to evolve as your Buddy Pokemon.

Feed Pawmo Berries to get it to adventure together with you.

Walk 1 km around the map with Pawmo following you.

Once the requirement is met, go to the Pokemon menu and select the Pawmo you walked with.

In the menu, you will see the evolution button unlocked. As long as you have 100 Candy to feed your Pawmo, you can trigger its evolution into Pawmot.

This evolution requirement will last until 10 pm local time on May 18, 2025. After this, it will go back to the standard Buddy Evolution requirement. During this period, you will also get Pawmot with Brick Break in Pokemon GO.

How to switch Buddy in Pokemon GO

Go to your profile section on the bottom left corner of the screen.

Select the Buddy Pokemon.

Choose the "Swap Buddies" option.

Select the creature you want to set as your Buddy.

Pokemon GO Pawmot stats and moves

Type: Electric and Fighting

Electric and Fighting Attack: 232

232 Defense: 141

141 Stamina: 172

172 Max CP: 2,978 (3,014 with Best Buddy boost)

2,978 (3,014 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Charge Beam, Low Kick, Spark

Charge Beam, Low Kick, Spark Charged Attacks: Close Combat, Brick Break (Community Day move), Discharge, Thunder Punch, Thunderbolt, and Wild Charge

