  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Deep Depths Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Deep Depths Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Mar 19, 2025 06:02 GMT
Deep Depths Timed Research (Image via Scopely)
Deep Depths Timed Research (Image via Scopely)

Pokemon GO Deep Depths brings free and paid Timed Research questlines for trainers to participate in. The former provides rewards like Kubfu Candy, event-themed Pokemon encounters, and Mysterious Component, while the latter offers Star Piece and Super Incubators.

Ad

The Deep Depths event runs from Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10 am local time to Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Nickit and Thievul debut in Pokemon GO during the event. You can check out our Deep Depths preparation guide to make the most of the event.

sk promotional banner

How to complete Deep Depths Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Free

The free tasks and rewards are:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Step 1 of 2

  • Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - Clauncher encounter
  • Catch 20 Water-type Pokemon - 2000 XP
  • Explore 1 km - Clauncher encounter
  • Explore 2 km - 2000x Stardust
  • Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Razz Berry
  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Ultra Ball
  • Rewards: 1x Rare Candy, 2000 XP, 2000x Stardust

Step 2 of 2

  • Catch 10 Dark-type Pokemon - Carvanha encounter
  • Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon - 2000 XP
  • Hatch an Egg - Alolan Meowth encounter
  • Hatch 3 Eggs - 2000x Stardust
  • Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - 1x Max Revive
  • Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component
  • Rewards: 10x Kubfu Candy, 2000 XP, 2000x Stardust
Ad
Ad

Also Read: Is the Pokemon GO Deep Depths Paid Timed Research worth purchasing?

Paid

The paid tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 1

  • Catch 10 Pokemon - Clauncher encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokemon - Clauncher encounter
  • Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Clauncher encounter
  • Spin 4 PokeStops or Gyms - Clauncher encounter
  • Complete a Field Research task - Clauncher encounter
  • Complete 2 Field Research task - Clauncher encounter
  • Explore 1 km - Clauncher encounter
  • Hatch an Egg - Clauncher encounter
  • Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - Nickit encounter
  • Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Super Incubator
  • Rewards: Nickit encounter, 1x Super Incubator, 1x Star Piece
Ad

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी