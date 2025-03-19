Pokemon GO Deep Depths Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Deep Depths brings free and paid Timed Research questlines for trainers to participate in. The former provides rewards like Kubfu Candy, event-themed Pokemon encounters, and Mysterious Component, while the latter offers Star Piece and Super Incubators.

The Deep Depths event runs from Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10 am local time to Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Nickit and Thievul debut in Pokemon GO during the event. You can check out our Deep Depths preparation guide to make the most of the event.

How to complete Deep Depths Timed Research in Pokemon GO

Free

The free tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 2

Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - Clauncher encounter

Catch 20 Water-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Explore 1 km - Clauncher encounter

Explore 2 km - 2000x Stardust

Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Razz Berry

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Ultra Ball

Rewards: 1x Rare Candy, 2000 XP, 2000x Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Catch 10 Dark-type Pokemon - Carvanha encounter

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon - 2000 XP

Hatch an Egg - Alolan Meowth encounter

Hatch 3 Eggs - 2000x Stardust

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - 1x Max Revive

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component

Rewards: 10x Kubfu Candy, 2000 XP, 2000x Stardust

Paid

The paid tasks and rewards are:

Step 1 of 1

Catch 10 Pokemon - Clauncher encounter

Catch 20 Pokemon - Clauncher encounter

Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Clauncher encounter

Spin 4 PokeStops or Gyms - Clauncher encounter

Complete a Field Research task - Clauncher encounter

Complete 2 Field Research task - Clauncher encounter

Explore 1 km - Clauncher encounter

Hatch an Egg - Clauncher encounter

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - Nickit encounter

Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Super Incubator

Rewards: Nickit encounter, 1x Super Incubator, 1x Star Piece

