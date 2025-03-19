Pokemon GO Deep Depths Timed Research: Tasks and rewards

Pokemon GO Deep Depths brings free and paid Timed Research questlines for trainers to participate in. The former provides rewards like Kubfu Candy, event-themed Pokemon encounters, and Mysterious Component, while the latter offers Star Piece and Super Incubators.
The Deep Depths event runs from Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 10 am local time to Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8 pm local time. Nickit and Thievul debut in Pokemon GO during the event. You can check out our Deep Depths preparation guide to make the most of the event.
How to complete Deep Depths Timed Research in Pokemon GO
Free
The free tasks and rewards are:
Step 1 of 2
- Catch 10 Water-type Pokemon - Clauncher encounter
- Catch 20 Water-type Pokemon - 2000 XP
- Explore 1 km - Clauncher encounter
- Explore 2 km - 2000x Stardust
- Spin 3 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Razz Berry
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms - 5x Ultra Ball
- Rewards: 1x Rare Candy, 2000 XP, 2000x Stardust
Step 2 of 2
- Catch 10 Dark-type Pokemon - Carvanha encounter
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokemon - 2000 XP
- Hatch an Egg - Alolan Meowth encounter
- Hatch 3 Eggs - 2000x Stardust
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - 1x Max Revive
- Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Mysterious Component
- Rewards: 10x Kubfu Candy, 2000 XP, 2000x Stardust
Paid
The paid tasks and rewards are:
Step 1 of 1
- Catch 10 Pokemon - Clauncher encounter
- Catch 20 Pokemon - Clauncher encounter
- Spin 2 PokeStops or Gyms - Clauncher encounter
- Spin 4 PokeStops or Gyms - Clauncher encounter
- Complete a Field Research task - Clauncher encounter
- Complete 2 Field Research task - Clauncher encounter
- Explore 1 km - Clauncher encounter
- Hatch an Egg - Clauncher encounter
- Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt - Nickit encounter
- Defeat 2 Team GO Rocket Grunts - 1x Super Incubator
- Rewards: Nickit encounter, 1x Super Incubator, 1x Star Piece
