Pokemon GO Deep Depths: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Deep Depths is the latest Pokemon GO event and focuses on Water- and Dark-type pocket monsters in-game. The event also sees the debut of Nickit and Thievul from Generation VIII. Apart from that, there are various event bonuses and themed research tasks for players to complete.

Ad

We have gathered all the available information for the ongoing event below.

Also Read: Pokemon GO Deep Depths preparation guide

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Deep Depths event guide

Date, time, and event bonuses

Deep Depths takes place between Wednesday, March 19, at 10 AM local time and Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8 PM local time. The event marks the first appearance of Nickit and Thievul in Pokemon GO.

The event bonuses are:

Ad

Trending

1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.

Increased chance to encounter and hatch Shiny Clauncher.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Wild encounters and egg hatches

The wild encounters with boosted spawn rate during Deep Depths are:

Murkrow [shiny encounter available]

Sneasel [shiny encounter available]

Corphish [shiny encounter available]

Clamperl [shiny encounter available]

Purrloin [shiny encounter available]

Female Frillish [shiny encounter available]

Clauncher [shiny encounter available]

Nickit (lucky encounter)

The following 7 km egg hatches are also available, with Shiny Clauncher having an increased chance of spawning:

Galarian Corsola [shiny encounter available]

Pawniard [shiny encounter available]

Claucher [shiny encounter available]

Nickit

Ad

Also Read: Best PvP picks to farm in Pokemon GO Deep Depths

Event Research

Deep Depth-themed Field Research and Timed Research are available for free for Pokemon GO trainers. The latter's rewards include:

10 Kubfu Candy

One Mysterious Component

Encounters with event-themed Pokémon

2× Stardust for catching Pokémon after completing the Timed Research

Also Read: 5 Shiny Pokemon worth hunting in Pokemon GO Deep Depths

The event also has a paid Timed Research questline that players can pick up for US$2.00. The rewards include:

Ad

Two Super Incubators

One Star Piece

Encounters with Clauncher and Nickit

The Timed Research must be completed before Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8 PM local time.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨