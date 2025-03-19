Pokemon GO Deep Depths: Date, time, event bonuses, and more

Deep Depths is the latest Pokemon GO event and focuses on Water- and Dark-type pocket monsters in-game. The event also sees the debut of Nickit and Thievul from Generation VIII. Apart from that, there are various event bonuses and themed research tasks for players to complete.
We have gathered all the available information for the ongoing event below.
Pokemon GO Deep Depths event guide
Date, time, and event bonuses
Deep Depths takes place between Wednesday, March 19, at 10 AM local time and Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8 PM local time. The event marks the first appearance of Nickit and Thievul in Pokemon GO.
The event bonuses are:
- 1/2 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators during the event.
- Increased chance to encounter and hatch Shiny Clauncher.
Wild encounters and egg hatches
The wild encounters with boosted spawn rate during Deep Depths are:
- Murkrow [shiny encounter available]
- Sneasel [shiny encounter available]
- Corphish [shiny encounter available]
- Clamperl [shiny encounter available]
- Purrloin [shiny encounter available]
- Female Frillish [shiny encounter available]
- Clauncher [shiny encounter available]
- Nickit (lucky encounter)
The following 7 km egg hatches are also available, with Shiny Clauncher having an increased chance of spawning:
- Galarian Corsola [shiny encounter available]
- Pawniard [shiny encounter available]
- Claucher [shiny encounter available]
- Nickit
Event Research
Deep Depth-themed Field Research and Timed Research are available for free for Pokemon GO trainers. The latter's rewards include:
- 10 Kubfu Candy
- One Mysterious Component
- Encounters with event-themed Pokémon
- 2× Stardust for catching Pokémon after completing the Timed Research
The event also has a paid Timed Research questline that players can pick up for US$2.00. The rewards include:
- Two Super Incubators
- One Star Piece
- Encounters with Clauncher and Nickit
The Timed Research must be completed before Monday, March 24, 2025, at 8 PM local time.
