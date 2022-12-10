Pokemon GO Eevee (December 2022): All evolution names, how to get, and more

One of the most popular Pokemon as of late, Eevee is a cornerstone in any trainer's collection in Pokemon GO. The Pokemon is able to cater to any niche its trainer will require, thanks to its eight different evolutions and a low candy cost to evolve.

Eevee is a great creature to have for those who play Niantic's mobile game to complete the Pokedex. However, it can be a bit hectic to keep track of how to evolve it into all eight of its different forms. Thankfully, Niantic implemented an Easter egg that players can use once per profile to evolve an Eevee into a given form.

While many veteran trainers already know about this Easter egg in Pokemon GO, there are new players making their way to the game every day. Given how useful this Easter egg can be, it's worth spending some time learning about it and each of Eevee's evolutions in the mobile title.

Eevee Evolution Easter eggs and more in Pokemon GO

Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon

The three original Eevee evolutions as they appear in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The original three evolutions in both Pokemon GO and the franchise as a whole, Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon serve as a great way for trainers to get effective type coverage in the game that marked the series' debut. While they go underappreciated nowadays, players can still carve a bit of a niche for them.

The best of the three for competitive Battle League battles is Vaporeon. Thanks to its Stamina and Attack stats being above 200 base, it's a solid option for players in need of a Water-type for their team. The other two fall a bit short, with Flareon only being good in Gym attacks and Team GO Rocket battles.

To evolve Eevee into Flareon, players will need to nickname their Eevee "Pyro." For Vaporeon, players will need to call their Eevee "Rainer." Finally, for Jolteon, players will need to register their Eevee as "Sparky." This is a reference to the Eevee Brothers from the first season of the Pokemon anime.

Umbreon and Espeon

Umbreon and Espeon as they appear in the Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Gates to Infinity animated trailer (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Often seen as the two best options in Pokemon GO nowadays, Umbreon and Espeon are polar opposites of each other. Umbreon is heavily focused on its defenses and bulk, while Espeon is the more offensively-oriented one with exceptional attacking stats. Umbreon is a Dark-type, and Espeon is a Psychic-type.

To evolve Eevee into Espeon in Pokemon GO, players will need to give it the nickname "Sakura." For Umbreon, players will need to nickname their Eevee "Tamao." This is a reference to the anime as well as the Johto region games, as Sakura and Tamao are trainers of these evolutions of the Pokemon.

Glaceon and Leafeon

Glaceon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Two of the most costly Eevee evolutions, Glaceon and Leafeon typically require the player to have either a Glacial Lure or a Mossy Lure to obtain. However, players can avoid this step once per profile using the nickname trick. Glaceon is the better of the two, with it having a nice niche in the Master Cup.

To get Glaceon, players will need to nickname their Eevee "Rea." To evolve their Eevee into Leafeon, players need to name their companion "Linnea." Of course, the 25 Eevee candies are still required as well.

Sylveon

Sylveon as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sylveon is often considered to be the best possible Eevee evolution in Pokemon GO, thanks to its great defensive typing of pure Fairy and its perfectly balanced stats. Sylveon is especially good in Ultra League, where Fighting and Dragon-types are more common.

To evolve Eevee into Sylveon, players will need to nickname their Eevee "Kira." Readers should keep in mind that these nickname tricks can only be used once per account.

