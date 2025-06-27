Pokemon GO Fest 2025 India meet up locations and Nexus Malls collab.

As the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global beckons, players in India can look forward to some special experiences at set locations. For those unaware, India has a massive number of Pokemon GO players, which has also led to the creation of several local communities. Players from these groups host frequent events and meetups for raids and major events like the GO Fest.
For the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global phase, Niantic has collaborated with Nexus Malls in five major cities where you can take part in an exclusive and offline experience. Moreover, virtual trainer meetups will also take place in 26 other major Indian cities as well.
Also read: All Pokemon GO Crowned Energy codes [GO Fest 2025]
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global and Nexus Malls collaboration for exclusive experience zones
Niantic and Pokemon GO have collaborated with Nexus Malls which will host exclusive experience zones during both the days of Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global. These special events will take place in Nexus Malls across five major Indian cities:
- Nexus Seawoords - Navi Mumbai
- Nexus Select CityWalk - New Delhi
- Nexus Hyderabad - Hyderabad
- Nexus Mall Koramangala - Bangalore
- Nexus Vijaya Mall - Chennai
These locations will have special events which also include new challenges, special Pokemon appearances, and other adrenaline-pumping events.
The Chief Marketing Officer of Nexus Malls, Nishank Joshi, said the following regarding this Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global collaboration:
"Pokemon GO is all about exploration and connection, and our malls are the perfect places to bring those moments to life."
Sundarraman Ramalingam, India manager at Niantic, Inc. also mentioned how Nexus Malls provide an accessible location for the GO Fest 2025 Global:
"Collaborating with Nexus Malls allows us to bring Pokémon GO to life in spaces that are not only safe and accessible but also deeply rooted in local communities. These vibrant venues help us spark real-world connections and welcome new Trainers into the adventure."
The Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global collaboration with Nexus Malls will last both days of the event, on June 28 and June 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM local time to 6:00 PM local time on both days. The habitat rotation feature of this year's GO Fest Global will also remain active, allowing everyone to have an opportunity to encounter new debuts like Shiny Frigibax and its evolutions.
All Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global India meetup spots
If you are not in a city where the Nexus Malls collab with Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global will take place, there are other meetups that you can attend. There will be virtual trainer meetups in 26 cities across India, where Pokemon GO players can come and interact with others and also take part in the events of the raid.
Here are the 26 spots where the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global meetups will also take place:
During the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 Global, these locations will be a hotspot for players and might also have special events on June 28 and June 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time.
Read more: How to get Volcanion in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?
For more content on Pokemon GO, check out the following:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨