Pokemon GO Galarian Zapdos PvP and PvE guide: Best moveset, counters, and more

Pokemon GO makes it hard for trainers to acquire legendary Pocket Monsters, making them available only through five-star raids (except for the Legendary Lake Trio – Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie). Besides the three Lake Guardians, you can encounter the Galarian variants of Moltres, Zapdos, and Articuno in the wild, but they are extremely hard to come by.

If you manage to get your hands on a Galarian Zapdos, you might want to use it for battles, be it PvE or PvP. For that, knowing the best moves for every scenario is important.

In this article, we will look at all the moves of Galarian Zapdos. We will also take a look at the best moveset, counters, and teams for this legendary Galarian bird in Pokemon GO.

Best PvE moveset for Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Galarian Zapdos as seen in Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best offensive PvE moveset for Galarian Zapdos

The best offensive PvE moveset for Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon GO would be Counter as the Fast move along with Brave Bird and Close Combat as the Charged moves.

Best defensive PvE moveset for Galarian Zapdos

Since Galarian Zapdos lacks a large move pool, the offensive moveset will suffice in this scenario.

Is Galarian Zapdos good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Galarian Zapdos as seen in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Kanto variant of Zapdos enjoys great elemental typing coverage with its Electric typing. That is not the case with Galarian Zapdos, as it is a Fighting/Flying-type critter.

Although Galarian Zapdos comes with a strong attack stat of 252, its move pool isn't better than other Fighting-type creatures in PvE battles. Furthermore, Close Combat is not an energy-efficient Charged move.

Best PvP moveset for Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Galarian Zapdos, along with the other Galarian birds in Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As mentioned above, Galarian Zapdos has only one Fast move: Counter, so players must deal with it in PvP. Similarly, Brave Bird and Close Combat are its only viable Charged moves, as Ancient Power has no utility given its low damage output.

Is Galarian Zapdos good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Galarian Zapdos in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Counter is not only one of the best Fighting-type moves but also an excellent Fast move in the game. This gives Galarian Zapdos a lot of potential as a sweeper in your team. But its elemental typing makes it weak against a lot of dominant creatures in PvP battles.

Thanks to its bulk and Counter, Galarian Zapdos can reach its Charged moves without struggling much, but it will often run into dead ends as the current meta is plagued with counters like Walrein, Talonflame, Cresselia, Tapu Fini, and Giratina.

It is still very viable in Pokemon GO’s PvP and boasts amazing closing potential, especially in the Master League, where few Fighting-type creatures can stand against it.

All moves that Galarian Zapdos can learn in Pokemon GO?

Galarian Zapdos and Shiny Galarian Zapdos in Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Galarian Zapdos is a dual Fighting- and Flying-type Pokemon, and that makes it vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Fairy

Electric

Ice

Rock

Flying

Psychic

Galarian Zapdos is resistant to the following elemental typings:

Bug

Dark

Fight

Grass

Ground

This critter has a maximum Combat Power (CP) of 4,012 at level 50. It has the following base statistics:

Attack : 252

: 252 Defense : 189

: 189 Stamina: 207

Galarian Zapdos can learn the following moves in the game

Fast moves

Counter: This is a Fighting-type move. It does 13.33 Damage Per Second (DPS) while generating 8.89 Energy Per Second (EPS).

Charged moves

Close Combat : This is a one-bar Fighting-type move with a base power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS and 1 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 43.48.

: This is a one-bar Fighting-type move with a base power of 100. It does 43.48 DPS and 1 Damage Per Energy (DPE). Its DPS*DPE is 43.48. Ancient Power : This is a three-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 70. It does 20 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.42.

: This is a three-bar Rock-type move with a base power of 70. It does 20 DPS and 2.12 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 42.42. Brave Bird: This is a one-bar Flying-type move with a base power of 130. It does 65 DPS and 1.30 DPE. Its DPS*DPE is 84.50.

Best team for Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon GO PvP

Galarian Zapdos in the main series (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Here's the best lineup for Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon GO PvP:

Shadow Ampharos, Galarian Zapdos, and Shadow Lapras

This team secured key wins against some of the top meta creatures like Registeel, Steelix, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, and Cobalion. So, you will have a fair amount of success with Galarian Zapdos if you run it with Shadow Ampharos and Shadow Lappras, especially in the Ultra League.

Best counters for Galarian Zapdos in Pokemon GO

Galarian Zapdos in Sword and Shield (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Mewtwo

Unbound Hoopa

Xurkitree

Zekrom

Yveltal

Lunala

Galarian Articuno

Moltres

Alakazam

Therian Forme Thundurus

Latios

Latias

Raikou

Attack Forme Deoxys

These creatures can be used as counters against Galarian Zapdos in this game.