Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day preparation guide

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day will take place from 2 to 5 pm local time on February 1, 2025. The event marks the debut of Kingler's G-Max form, allowing trainers to access its strong G-Max Foam Burst attack during future Max Battles. As of now, the creature will only be available for this limited period.

We cover all the features and bonuses that will be active leading up to and during the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event. We also show you how to make the most of them.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day: All features and bonuses

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day will be held on February 1, 2025 (Image via TPC)

Features

Gigantamax Kingler will debut in six-star Max Battles [Shiny encounters will be available].

Event bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during the event hours, that is, from 2 to 5 pm local time:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600.

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles.

Power Spots will refresh more frequently.

8x Max Particles from Power Spots.

Apart from that, the following bonuses will be active on February 1, from 12 am to 5 pm local time:

2× Max Particles from exploring.

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles.

However, these will only start to apply once they have collected MP gathered from walking on a previous day.

You can also buy the event ticket to receive a Max Mushroom as well as XP and MP bonuses.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Check out where your local community is meeting: G-Max battles are hard and you'll need all the manpower you can gather.

G-Max battles are hard and you'll need all the manpower you can gather. Work out a strategy: Simply having manpower isn't enough. You'll need dedicated tanks, healers, and attackers to win these battles. Check out our Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle guide.

Simply having manpower isn't enough. You'll need dedicated tanks, healers, and attackers to win these battles. Check out our Pokemon GO Gigantamax Kingler Battle guide. Use Max Mushrooms: If you have a small group of people, maximize your damage output using these items.

