Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day overview: Best tips and tricks, shiny rate, and more

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day runs from 2 - 5 pm local time on April 19, 2025. This form of the creature makes its debut during this event, which also features a bunch of bonuses. Despite issues in some regions, the event is in full swing and has even been extended by Niantic as compensation.

This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day and will guide you on how to make the most out of it.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day features and bonuses

Features

Gigantamax Snorlax makes its debut in Pokemon GO. It will appear more frequently in Power Spots around you during the event hours. Up to 40 trainers can work together to beat it, and each battle entry costs 800 Max Particles.

Bonuses

During the event:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600.

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles.

Power Spots will refresh more frequently.

8× Max Particles from Power Spots.

Two additional Special Trades.

From 12 am - 5 pm local time on April 19, 2025:

2× Max Particles from exploring.

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles.

The last two bonuses will only come into play when you've reset the Max Particles in the Nearby menu.

There is also the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Premium Timed Research that gives you one Max Mushroom and 25,000 XP.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Build a team and strategy: G-Max Snorlax is a very powerful boss. You need a proper strategy with tanks and powered-ip (at least level 40) attackers to win.

G-Max Snorlax is a very powerful boss. You need a proper strategy with tanks and powered-ip (at least level 40) attackers to win. Complete all Max Battles: With each battle costing 800 MP, you can only fight two battles for free, while buying the ticket allows you to do seven.

With each battle costing 800 MP, you can only fight two battles for free, while buying the ticket allows you to do seven. Mega Evolve a Normal-type Pokemon: Having a Normal-type critter Mega Evolved will give you extra catch Candy. Some options are Mega Kangaskhan and Mega Lopunny.

Can Gigantamax Snorlax be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny G-Max Snorlax (Image via TPC)

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Gigantamax Snorlax in Pokemon GO. However, the Max Battle Day will not increase the odds of finding the differently colored variant, leaving you with default (1-in-512) shiny odds.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

