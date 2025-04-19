  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day overview: Best tips and tricks, shiny rate, and more

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day overview: Best tips and tricks, shiny rate, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Apr 19, 2025 11:21 GMT
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day
Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day runs from 2 - 5 pm local time on April 19, 2025. This form of the creature makes its debut during this event, which also features a bunch of bonuses. Despite issues in some regions, the event is in full swing and has even been extended by Niantic as compensation.

Ad

This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day and will guide you on how to make the most out of it.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day features and bonuses

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Gigantamax Snorlax makes its debut in Pokemon GO. It will appear more frequently in Power Spots around you during the event hours. Up to 40 trainers can work together to beat it, and each battle entry costs 800 Max Particles.

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles

Bonuses

During the event:

  • Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600.
  • All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles.
  • Power Spots will refresh more frequently.
  • 8× Max Particles from Power Spots.
  • Two additional Special Trades.
Ad

From 12 am - 5 pm local time on April 19, 2025:

  • 2× Max Particles from exploring.
  • 1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles.

The last two bonuses will only come into play when you've reset the Max Particles in the Nearby menu.

There is also the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Premium Timed Research that gives you one Max Mushroom and 25,000 XP.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day

Do the following things to make the most out of the event:

Ad
  • Build a team and strategy: G-Max Snorlax is a very powerful boss. You need a proper strategy with tanks and powered-ip (at least level 40) attackers to win.
  • Complete all Max Battles: With each battle costing 800 MP, you can only fight two battles for free, while buying the ticket allows you to do seven.
  • Mega Evolve a Normal-type Pokemon: Having a Normal-type critter Mega Evolved will give you extra catch Candy. Some options are Mega Kangaskhan and Mega Lopunny.
Ad

Can Gigantamax Snorlax be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny G-Max Snorlax (Image via TPC)
Shiny G-Max Snorlax (Image via TPC)

Yes, it is possible to find Shiny Gigantamax Snorlax in Pokemon GO. However, the Max Battle Day will not increase the odds of finding the differently colored variant, leaving you with default (1-in-512) shiny odds.

Ad

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications