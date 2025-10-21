  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 21, 2025 12:57 GMT
Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1
Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 overview (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 kicked off at 10 am local time on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, and will end at 10 am local time on Monday, October 27, 2025. The event marks the debut of Poltchageist and Sinistcha as well as Shiny Polteageist and Sinistea. Additionally, the Halloween-themed decor is back in the game and so is Lavender Town music.

Ad

This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 event and tells you how to make the most of it.

sk promotional banner

Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 features and bonuses

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Features

Wild encounters

  • Zubat [shiny available]
  • Gastly [shiny available]
  • Spinarak [shiny available]
  • Sableye [shiny available]
  • Shuppet [shiny available]
  • Duskull [shiny available]
  • Drifloon [shiny available]
  • Purrloin [shiny available]
  • Venipede [shiny available]
  • Zorua [shiny available]
  • Hisuian Zorua
  • Vullaby [shiny available]
  • Greavard
  • Sinistea [rare encounter, shiny available]

Raids

One-star raids

  • Galarian Yamask [shiny available]
  • Sinistea [shiny available]
  • Poltchageist

Three-star raids

  • Alolan Marowak [shiny available]
  • Hisuian Typhlosion [shiny available]
  • Hisuian Samurott [shiny available]

One-star Shadow Raids

  • Shadow Yamask
  • Shadow Phantump
Ad

Bonuses

Tier 1

  • 2× Catch Candy
  • GO Pass Deluxe: 3× Catch Candy

Tier 2

  • Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokemon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws

Tier 3

  • 2× Candy for transferring Pokemon
  • Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for transferring Pokemon
  • GO Pass Deluxe: 3× Candy for transferring Pokemon
  • GO Pass Deluxe: Even greater chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for transferring Pokemon

Additionally Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 Field Research quests can give you encounters with Spiritomb and provide Mega Energy for Gengar, Houndoom, Sableye, Banette, or Absol.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1

Do the following to make the most out of the event:

  • Complete Poltchageist raids.
  • Complete the GO Pass: Halloween 2025 as fast as possible to unlock the bonuses.
  • Mega Evolve a Ghost- or Dark-type creature to farm additional candy.

Best shinies and PvP picks to hunt in Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1

Best shinies

Ad
  • Zorua
  • Litwick
  • Phantump
  • Sinistea
  • Sableye

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Best PvP picks

  • Spinarak
  • Sableye
  • Duskull
  • Drifloon
  • Vullaby
  • Galarian Yamask

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications