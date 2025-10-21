Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 kicked off at 10 am local time on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, and will end at 10 am local time on Monday, October 27, 2025. The event marks the debut of Poltchageist and Sinistcha as well as Shiny Polteageist and Sinistea. Additionally, the Halloween-themed decor is back in the game and so is Lavender Town music.This article covers all the features and bonuses of the Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 event and tells you how to make the most of it.Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 features and bonusesFeaturesWild encountersZubat [shiny available]Gastly [shiny available]Spinarak [shiny available]Sableye [shiny available]Shuppet [shiny available]Duskull [shiny available]Drifloon [shiny available]Purrloin [shiny available]Venipede [shiny available]Zorua [shiny available]Hisuian ZoruaVullaby [shiny available]GreavardSinistea [rare encounter, shiny available]RaidsOne-star raidsGalarian Yamask [shiny available]Sinistea [shiny available]PoltchageistThree-star raidsAlolan Marowak [shiny available]Hisuian Typhlosion [shiny available]Hisuian Samurott [shiny available]One-star Shadow RaidsShadow YamaskShadow PhantumpBonusesTier 12× Catch CandyGO Pass Deluxe: 3× Catch CandyTier 2Increased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for catching Pokemon with Nice, Great, and Excellent ThrowsTier 32× Candy for transferring PokemonIncreased chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for transferring PokemonGO Pass Deluxe: 3× Candy for transferring PokemonGO Pass Deluxe: Even greater chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL for transferring PokemonAdditionally Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1 Field Research quests can give you encounters with Spiritomb and provide Mega Energy for Gengar, Houndoom, Sableye, Banette, or Absol.Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier listBest tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1Do the following to make the most out of the event:Complete Poltchageist raids.Complete the GO Pass: Halloween 2025 as fast as possible to unlock the bonuses.Mega Evolve a Ghost- or Dark-type creature to farm additional candy.Best shinies and PvP picks to hunt in Pokemon GO Halloween 2025 Part 1Best shiniesZoruaLitwickPhantumpSinisteaSableyeAlso read: Pokemon GO shiny oddsBest PvP picksSpinarakSableyeDuskullDrifloonVullabyGalarian YamaskCheck out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts