Pokemon GO Heatran: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Heatran is back in Pokemon GO 5-star Raid Battles and Raid Hours. After catching the critter, you might be curious about its best moveset, counters, and performance in PvP and PvE play. Beating this Legendary in Raid Hours on February 22 and 28, 2024, from 6 PM to 7 PM local time will allow trainers to get Heatran that knows Magma Strom, a Fire-type signature move.

With that in mind, this article will review Heatran's battle utility and prowess in different battle scenarios, such as the GO Battle League and raids.

Best moveset for Heatran in Pokemon GO

Best moves (Image via TPC)

Heatran has access to various types of moves in Pokemon GO. Each has its own damage output and takes energy accordingly. So, choosing the correct moves is crucial. The right ones will give you an advantage to win matches.

Best Pokemon GO PvP moveset for Heatran:

Fast Moves : Fire Spin

: Fire Spin Charged Moves: Magma Storm* and Iron Head

Best Pokemon GO PvE moveset for Heatran:

Fast Moves : Fire Spin

: Fire Spin Charged Moves: Magma Storm*

Is Heatran good in PvP and PvE?

Heatran Battle Utility (Image via TPC)

According to PvPoke, Heatran ranks #49 in the Pokemon GO Master League Battle format. It is a dual Fire and Steel-type Pokemon, and it can utilize the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) from its Fast and Charged Moves.

While Fire Spin and Magma Storm are strong against Bug, Steel, Grass, and Ice-type critters, they’re less effective against Rock, Fire, Dragon, and Water-type Pokemon. Iron Head, on the other hand, is super-effective against Ice, Rock, and Fairy-type monsters but does less damage to Steel, Fire, Water, and Electric-type critters.

Since Heatrean can resist a wide variety of attacks and has impressive Stamina and Attack power, you should use it as a Lead when challenging opponents in the Master League.

Heatran, with its best moveset, deals 17.02 damage per second (DPS) and 603.33 total damage output (TDO) for the PvE play. When facing Ultra Beasts like Buzzwole and Pheromosa or Gym Defenders like Lapras and Glaceon, you can use Pokemon like Heatran as a counter. As a final note, this Legendary cannot be assigned a Gym-guarding role.

Pokemon GO: Heatran stats, weaknesses, and resistance

Being a dual Fire and Steel-type Pokemon, Heatran is weak to Ground, Fighting, and Water-type attacks. In contrast, it resists Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ice, Poison, Steel, Dragon, Flying, Normal, and Psychic-type moves.

Heatran stats distribution:

Max CP: 4244

4244 Attack : 251

: 251 Defense : 213

: 213 Stamina : 213

: 213 Fast Moves : Bug Bite (Bug) and Fire Spin (Fire, STAB)

: Bug Bite (Bug) and Fire Spin (Fire, STAB) Charged Moves: Flame Thrower (Fire, STAB), Stone Edge (Rock), Iron Head (Steel, STAB), Fire Blast (Fire, STAB), Earth Power (Ground), Magma Storm (Fire, STAB)

Best counters for Heatran in Pokemon GO

Counters for Heatran (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Master League counters: Landours, Kyogre, Ho-Oh, Dragonite, Giratina (Origin), Rhyperior, Garchomp, Palkia (Origin), and Zekrom

PvE counters:

Mega Garchomp : Mud Shot and Earth Power

: Mud Shot and Earth Power Shadow Exadrill: Mud-Slap and Earth Power

Mud-Slap and Earth Power Therian Forme Landorus : Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm

: Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm Primal Kyogre: Water Fall and Origin Pulse

Water Fall and Origin Pulse Mamoswine : Mud-Slap and High Horsepower

: Mud-Slap and High Horsepower Rhydon : Mud-Slap and Earth Power

: Mud-Slap and Earth Power Terrakion: Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

