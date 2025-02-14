Pokemon GO Hippowdon: Best counters, moveset, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Hippowdon is a strong Ground-type creature for battles. It has access to various types of Fast Moves, with Sand Attack being the most effective option. This move was added to its move pool on March 1, 2024. The Beloved Buddies event has brought back Hippowdon in three-star raids. You can get it by winning these battles. Alternatively, you can evolve Hippopotas by feeding it 50 Candy.
This article covers everything you need to know about Hippowdon’s best moveset for PvP and PvE battles and its counters. It also provides details on its stat distribution, strengths, and weaknesses.
Pokemon GO Hippowdon best moveset
Pokemon GO Hippowdon best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Sand Attack
- Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Scorching Sands
Pokemon GO Hippowdon best PvE moveset
Ground-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Sand Attack
- Charged Attack: Earth Power
Is Hippowdon good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Hippowdon in Pokemon GO PvP
Hippowdon is an excellent pick for the Ultra League and Master League owing to its moveset and tankiness. Sand Attack is a solid one-turn Fast Attack, that allows the user to build up energy fast to make its Charged Attacks work in time. From baiting opponents to use their shields to doing damage to various Pokemon types, Hippowdon showcases great versatility in Pokemon GO PvP.
Pokemon GO Hippowdon’s PvP ranking:
- Great League: #124
- Ultra League: #61
- Master League: #76
* Source: PvPoke
Hippowdon in Pokemon GO PvE
To have a greater combat experience in Raid Battles and Gym Battle, it is important to possess a creature with a good stat spread and moveset. Hippowdon sports both. Therefore, it is a great Ground-type attacker for raids and Gym battles. Also, it can properly defend a Gym.
Pokemon GO Hippowdon: All moves and stats
Hippowdon's Fast Attacks are:
- Bite
- Fire Fang
- Thunder Fang
- Ice Fang
- Sand Attack
Its Charged Attacks are:
- Earthquake
- Stone Edge
- Body Slam
- Weather Ball
- Earth Power
- Scorching Sands
Base stats:
- Combat power: 3,488
- Attack: 201
- Defense: 191
- Stamina: 239
Pokemon GO Hippowdon's strengths and weaknesses
Hippowdon's weaknesses are:
- Grass
- Ice
- Water
Its resistances are as follows:
- Poison
- Rock
- Electric
Each Pokemon type that Hippowdon can deal STAB super-effective damage on:
- Poison
- Rock
- Steel
- Fire
- Electric
Counters to Pokemon GO Hippowdon
Ultra League: Virizion, Pangoro, Feraligatr, Primeape, Greninja, Cresselia, Drifblim, and Altered Forme Giratina.
Master League: Zarude, Tapu Bulu, Complete Forme Zygarde, Therian Landorus, Ursaluna, and Origin Palkia.
PvE counters:
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
- Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
- Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip
- Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
- Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip
