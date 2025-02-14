Pokemon GO Hippowdon: Best counters, moveset, and is it any good?

  • home icon
By Samir Dhakal
Modified Feb 14, 2025 12:31 GMT
Pokemon GO Hippowdon
Pokemon GO Hippowdon PvP and PvE guide (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Hippowdon is a strong Ground-type creature for battles. It has access to various types of Fast Moves, with Sand Attack being the most effective option. This move was added to its move pool on March 1, 2024. The Beloved Buddies event has brought back Hippowdon in three-star raids. You can get it by winning these battles. Alternatively, you can evolve Hippopotas by feeding it 50 Candy.

This article covers everything you need to know about Hippowdon’s best moveset for PvP and PvE battles and its counters. It also provides details on its stat distribution, strengths, and weaknesses.

Pokemon GO Hippowdon best moveset

Hippowdon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Hippowdon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Hippowdon best PvP moveset

  • Fast Attack: Sand Attack
  • Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Scorching Sands

Pokemon GO Hippowdon best PvE moveset

Ground-type attacker

  • Fast Attack: Sand Attack
  • Charged Attack: Earth Power

Also read: How to solo defeat Hippowdon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Is Hippowdon good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Hippowdon in Pokemon GO PvP

Hippowdon is an excellent pick for the Ultra League and Master League owing to its moveset and tankiness. Sand Attack is a solid one-turn Fast Attack, that allows the user to build up energy fast to make its Charged Attacks work in time. From baiting opponents to use their shields to doing damage to various Pokemon types, Hippowdon showcases great versatility in Pokemon GO PvP.

Pokemon GO Hippowdon’s PvP ranking:

  • Great League: #124
  • Ultra League: #61
  • Master League: #76

* Source: PvPoke

Hippowdon in Pokemon GO PvE

To have a greater combat experience in Raid Battles and Gym Battle, it is important to possess a creature with a good stat spread and moveset. Hippowdon sports both. Therefore, it is a great Ground-type attacker for raids and Gym battles. Also, it can properly defend a Gym.

Also read: Gym Attackers and Defenders tier list

Pokemon GO Hippowdon: All moves and stats

Hippowdon's Fast Attacks are:

  • Bite
  • Fire Fang
  • Thunder Fang
  • Ice Fang
  • Sand Attack

Its Charged Attacks are:

  • Earthquake
  • Stone Edge
  • Body Slam
  • Weather Ball
  • Earth Power
  • Scorching Sands

Base stats:

  • Combat power: 3,488
  • Attack: 201
  • Defense: 191
  • Stamina: 239

Pokemon GO Hippowdon's strengths and weaknesses

Hippowdon&#039;s type match-ups (Image via Sportskeeda)
Hippowdon's type match-ups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hippowdon's weaknesses are:

  • Grass
  • Ice
  • Water

Its resistances are as follows:

  • Poison
  • Rock
  • Electric

Each Pokemon type that Hippowdon can deal STAB super-effective damage on:

  • Poison
  • Rock
  • Steel
  • Fire
  • Electric

Counters to Pokemon GO Hippowdon

Ultra League: Virizion, Pangoro, Feraligatr, Primeape, Greninja, Cresselia, Drifblim, and Altered Forme Giratina.

Master League: Zarude, Tapu Bulu, Complete Forme Zygarde, Therian Landorus, Ursaluna, and Origin Palkia.

PvE counters:

  • Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse
  • Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant
  • Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
  • Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
  • Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip
  • Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
  • Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip
