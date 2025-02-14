Pokemon GO Hippowdon: Best counters, moveset, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Hippowdon is a strong Ground-type creature for battles. It has access to various types of Fast Moves, with Sand Attack being the most effective option. This move was added to its move pool on March 1, 2024. The Beloved Buddies event has brought back Hippowdon in three-star raids. You can get it by winning these battles. Alternatively, you can evolve Hippopotas by feeding it 50 Candy.

This article covers everything you need to know about Hippowdon’s best moveset for PvP and PvE battles and its counters. It also provides details on its stat distribution, strengths, and weaknesses.

Pokemon GO Hippowdon best moveset

Hippowdon in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO Hippowdon best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Sand Attack

Charged Attacks: Weather Ball and Scorching Sands

Pokemon GO Hippowdon best PvE moveset

Ground-type attacker

Fast Attack: Sand Attack

Charged Attack: Earth Power

Is Hippowdon good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Hippowdon in Pokemon GO PvP

Hippowdon is an excellent pick for the Ultra League and Master League owing to its moveset and tankiness. Sand Attack is a solid one-turn Fast Attack, that allows the user to build up energy fast to make its Charged Attacks work in time. From baiting opponents to use their shields to doing damage to various Pokemon types, Hippowdon showcases great versatility in Pokemon GO PvP.

Pokemon GO Hippowdon’s PvP ranking:

Great League: #124

Ultra League: #61

Master League: #76

* Source: PvPoke

Hippowdon in Pokemon GO PvE

To have a greater combat experience in Raid Battles and Gym Battle, it is important to possess a creature with a good stat spread and moveset. Hippowdon sports both. Therefore, it is a great Ground-type attacker for raids and Gym battles. Also, it can properly defend a Gym.

Pokemon GO Hippowdon: All moves and stats

Hippowdon's Fast Attacks are:

Bite

Fire Fang

Thunder Fang

Ice Fang

Sand Attack

Its Charged Attacks are:

Earthquake

Stone Edge

Body Slam

Weather Ball

Earth Power

Scorching Sands

Base stats:

Combat power : 3,488

: 3,488 Attack : 201

: 201 Defense : 191

: 191 Stamina: 239

Pokemon GO Hippowdon's strengths and weaknesses

Hippowdon's type match-ups (Image via Sportskeeda)

Hippowdon's weaknesses are:

Grass

Ice

Water

Its resistances are as follows:

Poison

Rock

Electric

Each Pokemon type that Hippowdon can deal STAB super-effective damage on:

Poison

Rock

Steel

Fire

Electric

Counters to Pokemon GO Hippowdon

Ultra League: Virizion, Pangoro, Feraligatr, Primeape, Greninja, Cresselia, Drifblim, and Altered Forme Giratina.

Master League: Zarude, Tapu Bulu, Complete Forme Zygarde, Therian Landorus, Ursaluna, and Origin Palkia.

PvE counters:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip

