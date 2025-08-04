Pokemon GO Indonesian Football Jersey Pikachu raid guide: Best counters, remote raid apps, shiny odds, and more

Participating in Pokemon GO Indonesian Football Jersey Pikachu raids is the most reliable way to catch this new costumed version of the franchise mascot. You can fight it either in person or via remote raids between 10 am GMT+9 on August 4, 2025, and 8 pm GMT+7 on August 9, 2025.
This Pokemon GO Indonesian Football Jersey Pikachu raid guide has you covered on the best counters, top remote raid platforms, and the shiny odds from these battles.
Best counters to Indonesian Football Jersey Pikachu raids in Pokemon GO
Being a mono-Electric-type, PIkachu wearing the Indonesian Football Jersey is only weak to Ground-type attacks. Standing at 3,277 CP as a one-star raid boss, you can take it down easily using counters of this type.
Here are some of the best Ground-type Pocket Monsters to use against Pikachu raids as well as their recommended movesets:
- Primal or regular or Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega or Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Therian Forme Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Rhyperior with Mud Slap and Earthquake
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud Slap and Scorching Sands
- Shadow Mamoswine with Mud-Slap and High-Horsepower
To find other top Ground-type counters in your collection, use this search string:
- Ground&@Ground&cp2000-
Best remote raid apps to use to find Pokemon GO Indonesian Football Jersey Pikachu raids
Remote raiding is the only way trainers outside Indonesia can access this sports-themed Pikachu. You must tune in during peak raid hours during the event hours (approximately 6 am UTC+9 to 9 pm UTC+7).
While there are plenty of platforms that offer remote raid-related facilities, the following are the best ones:
- Poke Genie
- Leekduck
- PokeRaid
- Raid Plaza
Shiny odds and availability from Pokemon GO Indonesian Football Jersey Pikachu raids
Shiny Pikachu wearing the football jersey will be available during the event. Every time you encounter it after raids, it will have a 1-in-512 chance of being shiny.
Pikachu's stats and moves in Pokemon GO
- Type: Electric
- Attack: 112
- Defense: 96
- Stamina: 600
- CP: 3,277
- Fast Attacks: Quick Attack and Thunder Shock
- Charged Attacks: Discharge, Thunderbolt and Wild Charge
