Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day PvP and PvE guide

Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day takes place on June 21, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. This is the sixth such event of the year and features the Gen VII pseudo-legendary line in the spotlight. It will feature boosted encounter rates for Jangmo-O, and the line's signature move, Clanging Scales, will be available to Kommo-O via evolution.

This article discusses the potential impacts Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day will have on the competitive aspects of the game. It also provides crucial numbers such as hundos and best PvP IVs.

Is the Jangmo-O Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing?

If you care enough to think whether the event is worth attending or not, you should not miss Jangmo-O's Community Day. Like Goomy last year, this is a fantastic chance to capture the rare Jangmo-O in large numbers.

Moreover, with the addition of Clanging Scales to Kommo-O's moveset, it now has excellent closing potential. It's also versatile in the sense that it can be used in the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues alike.

PvE is where Kommo-O struggles because other Dragons, such as Garchomp, Salamence, Haxorus, and so on, deal huge amounts of damage. Kommo-O's extra bulk would have been useful if Clanging Scales got the same stats as Behemoth Bash.

Best IVs to look for in Jangmo-O Community Day

10 best IV spreads for Kommo-O for the Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 17 1498 0 14 14 100.000% 122.2 139.9 107 1830403 2 17 1500 1 15 12 99.903% 122.8 140.4 106 1828636 3 17 1499 1 12 14 99.660% 122.8 138.7 107 1824171 4 17 1499 0 13 15 99.606% 122.2 139.3 107 1823197 5 17 1495 0 13 14 99.606% 122.2 139.3 107 1823197 6 17 1497 1 14 12 99.512% 122.8 139.9 106 1821465 7 17 1497 0 15 13 99.455% 122.2 140.4 106 1820436 8 17 1494 0 15 12 99.455% 122.2 140.4 106 1820436 9 17 1499 2 15 10 99.405% 123.3 140.4 105 1819507 10 17 1500 2 10 14 99.312% 123.3 137.6 107 1817809

10 best IV spreads for Kommo-O for the Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 28.5 2497 0 11 14 100.000% 158.3 179.0 139 3939368 2 28.5 2499 0 14 12 99.739% 158.3 181.1 137 3929093 3 28 2500 3 15 13 99.704% 159.0 180.2 137 3927714 4 28.5 2496 0 12 13 99.676% 158.3 179.7 138 3926609 5 28.5 2499 1 9 14 99.650% 159.0 177.5 139 3925582 6 28.5 2499 0 10 15 99.602% 158.3 178.2 139 3923673 7 28.5 2493 0 10 14 99.602% 158.3 178.2 139 3923673 8 28 2497 2 14 15 99.593% 158.3 179.5 138 3923353 9 28 2491 1 15 15 99.539% 157.6 180.2 138 3921215 10 28.5 2498 1 14 10 99.457% 159.0 181.1 136 3917983

10 best IV spreads for Kommo-O for the Master League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 51 3785 15 15 15 100.000% 296 200.3 215.5 165 7125154 2 51 3778 15 14 15 99.608% 296 200.3 214.7 165 7097212 3 51 3769 14 15 15 99.578% 296 199.4 215.5 165 7095090 4 51 3776 15 15 14 99.394% 296 200.3 215.5 164 7081971 5 51 3771 15 13 15 99.216% 296 200.3 213.8 165 7069270 6 51 3762 14 14 15 99.188% 296 199.4 214.7 165 7067266 7 51 3753 13 15 15 99.156% 296 198.6 215.5 165 7065026 8 51 3768 15 14 14 99.004% 296 200.3 214.7 164 7054198 9 51 3760 14 15 14 98.975% 296 199.4 215.5 164 7052089 10 51 3763 15 12 15 98.824% 296 200.3 213.0 165 7041328

100% IV Jangmo-O to look for during Pokemon GO June Community Day Classic

Here are the perfect IV versions of Jangmo-O you can encounter during this event:

LVL Max CP 1 10 CP 2 33 CP 3 55 CP 4 78 CP 5 101 CP 6 123 CP 7 146 CP 8 168 CP 9 191 CP 10 214 CP 11 235 CP 12 256 CP 13 278 CP 14 299 CP 15 321 CP 16 342 CP 17 363 CP 18 385 CP 19 406 CP 20 428 CP 21 449 CP 22 470 CP 23 492 CP 24 513 CP 25 535 CP 26 556 CP 27 577 CP 28 599 CP 29 620 CP 30 642 CP 31 652 CP 32 663 CP 33 674 CP 34 684 CP 35 695 CP

