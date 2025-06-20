Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day PvP and PvE guide

Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day takes place on June 21, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. This is the sixth such event of the year and features the Gen VII pseudo-legendary line in the spotlight. It will feature boosted encounter rates for Jangmo-O, and the line's signature move, Clanging Scales, will be available to Kommo-O via evolution.
This article discusses the potential impacts Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day will have on the competitive aspects of the game. It also provides crucial numbers such as hundos and best PvP IVs.
Is the Jangmo-O Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing?
If you care enough to think whether the event is worth attending or not, you should not miss Jangmo-O's Community Day. Like Goomy last year, this is a fantastic chance to capture the rare Jangmo-O in large numbers.
Moreover, with the addition of Clanging Scales to Kommo-O's moveset, it now has excellent closing potential. It's also versatile in the sense that it can be used in the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues alike.
PvE is where Kommo-O struggles because other Dragons, such as Garchomp, Salamence, Haxorus, and so on, deal huge amounts of damage. Kommo-O's extra bulk would have been useful if Clanging Scales got the same stats as Behemoth Bash.
Best IVs to look for in Jangmo-O Community Day
10 best IV spreads for Kommo-O for the Great League
10 best IV spreads for Kommo-O for the Ultra League
10 best IV spreads for Kommo-O for the Master League
100% IV Jangmo-O to look for during Pokemon GO June Community Day Classic
Here are the perfect IV versions of Jangmo-O you can encounter during this event:
