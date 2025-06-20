  • home icon
  Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day PvP and PvE guide

Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day PvP and PvE guide

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Jun 20, 2025 21:48 GMT
Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day (Image via TPC)
Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day takes place on June 21, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. This is the sixth such event of the year and features the Gen VII pseudo-legendary line in the spotlight. It will feature boosted encounter rates for Jangmo-O, and the line's signature move, Clanging Scales, will be available to Kommo-O via evolution.

This article discusses the potential impacts Pokemon GO Jangmo-O Community Day will have on the competitive aspects of the game. It also provides crucial numbers such as hundos and best PvP IVs.

Is the Jangmo-O Community Day in Pokemon GO worth playing?

If you care enough to think whether the event is worth attending or not, you should not miss Jangmo-O's Community Day. Like Goomy last year, this is a fantastic chance to capture the rare Jangmo-O in large numbers.

Moreover, with the addition of Clanging Scales to Kommo-O's moveset, it now has excellent closing potential. It's also versatile in the sense that it can be used in the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues alike.

PvE is where Kommo-O struggles because other Dragons, such as Garchomp, Salamence, Haxorus, and so on, deal huge amounts of damage. Kommo-O's extra bulk would have been useful if Clanging Scales got the same stats as Behemoth Bash.

Best IVs to look for in Jangmo-O Community Day

10 best IV spreads for Kommo-O for the Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
117149801414100.000%122.2139.91071830403
21715001151299.903%122.8140.41061828636
31714991121499.660%122.8138.71071824171
41714990131599.606%122.2139.31071823197
51714950131499.606%122.2139.31071823197
61714971141299.512%122.8139.91061821465
71714970151399.455%122.2140.41061820436
81714940151299.455%122.2140.41061820436
91714992151099.405%123.3140.41051819507
101715002101499.312%123.3137.61071817809
10 best IV spreads for Kommo-O for the Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
128.5249701114100.000%158.3179.01393939368
228.524990141299.739%158.3181.11373929093
32825003151399.704%159.0180.21373927714
428.524960121399.676%158.3179.71383926609
528.52499191499.650%159.0177.51393925582
628.524990101599.602%158.3178.21393923673
728.524930101499.602%158.3178.21393923673
82824972141599.593%158.3179.51383923353
92824911151599.539%157.6180.21383921215
1028.524981141099.457%159.0181.11363917983
10 best IV spreads for Kommo-O for the Master League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
1513785151515100.000%296200.3215.51657125154
251377815141599.608%296200.3214.71657097212
351376914151599.578%296199.4215.51657095090
451377615151499.394%296200.3215.51647081971
551377115131599.216%296200.3213.81657069270
651376214141599.188%296199.4214.71657067266
751375313151599.156%296198.6215.51657065026
851376815141499.004%296200.3214.71647054198
951376014151498.975%296199.4215.51647052089
1051376315121598.824%296200.3213.01657041328
100% IV Jangmo-O to look for during Pokemon GO June Community Day Classic

Here are the perfect IV versions of Jangmo-O you can encounter during this event:

LVLMax CP
110 CP
233 CP
355 CP
478 CP
5101 CP
6123 CP
7146 CP
8168 CP
9191 CP
10214 CP
11235 CP
12256 CP
13278 CP
14299 CP
15321 CP
16342 CP
17363 CP
18385 CP
19406 CP
20428 CP
21449 CP
22470 CP
23492 CP
24513 CP
25535 CP
26556 CP
27577 CP
28599 CP
29620 CP
30642 CP
31652 CP
32663 CP
33674 CP
34684 CP
35695 CP
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

