Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day: Date & time, event bonuses, featured attack, and more

Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day is February 2025's featured event, where trainers encounter the Clamping Pokemon and Snail Pokemon with an increased spawn rate in the wild. Players can also purchase the event-exclusive Special Research, enjoy the bonuses, and get the featured attacks.

We have gathered all the available information on the Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day below.

Pokemon GO Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day event overview

Date, time, and event bonuses

Karrablast and Shelmet Community Day takes place on Sunday, January 9, 2025, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. The event bonuses are:

3× XP for catching Pokémon.

2× Candy for catching Pokémon.

2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. [from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Trades will require 50% less Stardust. [from 2 pm local time to 10 pm local time]

Featured Attack

The following Featured Attacks are available from the start of today's Community Day event till February 16, 2025, at 10 pm local time:

Evolving Karrablast to get Escavalier with Charged Attack Razor Shell (Razor Shell has 35 power in Trainer battles and 55 power in Gyms & raids)

Evolving Shelmet to get Accelgor with Charged Attack Energy Ball (Energy Ball has 90 power in Trainer Battles, Gyms, and raids)

Timed Research, Special Research, and Field Research

Event-exclusive Special Research is available for $2.00, providing Pokemon with Special Background encounters. Community Day Continued Timed Research and event-themed Field Research tasks are also set to be available.

