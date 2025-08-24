Pokemon GO Max Battle "lobby could not be found" error: Is there any fix? 

The Pokemon GO "lobby could not be found" error can pop up during your Max Battles, and it will not allow you to join an existing raid. This problem cann be extremely infuriating, especially when you want to join a Max Battle lobby that has a good number of players already in it. In some cases, it might even cause you to miss out on specific timed Max Pokemon. In turn, you might have to wait for hours for it to appear again.
Fortunately, you can usually fix the Max Battle "lobby could not be found" error in Pokemon GO with one in-game setting on both Android and iOS devices. In this article, we will explain the detailed steps to do this, and also explore some additional solutions that might help solve the "lobby could not be found" error in Pokemon GO.
Note: These fixes are not official and might not work for everyone. That said, they are worth a try.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
How to fix Pokemon GO Max Battle "lobby could not be found" error?
Here are some methods that can fix the Pokemon GO Max Battle "lobby could not be found" error:
- Completely close Pokemon GO on your mobile and restart it.
- "Refresh game data" under advanced settings in Pokemon GO.
- Clear cache for Pokemon GO (only on Android devices.)
Here is a detailed explanation for each fix mentioned above:
1) Completely close Pokemon GO on your device and restart it
One of the first things that you should try to fix the "lobby could not be found" error in Pokemon GO Max Battles is to restart your application. Close the game completely, and also clear it from your ongoing tasks, on both Android and iOS devices. Once done, turn on the game again.
If you see that the Max Battle has concluded, or a different Pokemon has spawned on the Power Spot instead, then you can be sure that the issue is fixed. On the other hand, if the previous Pokemon is still there, you should be able to join it again.
Read more: How many Max Battles are needed to max out Eternatus in Pokemon GO?
2) "Refresh game data" under Advanced Settings in Pokemon GO
You will mostly always be able to fix the "lobby could not be found" error in Pokemon GO Max Battles by refreshing your in-game data. This feature can be found under Advanced Settings, and is available on both Android and iOS devices.
Here are the steps to refresh your in-game data in Pokemon GO and fix the "lobby could not be found" error during Max Battles:
- Open Pokemon GO and tap on the Pokeball icon at the bottom-center of your screen.
- On the next window, click the gear icon to open Settings.
- Scroll down and tap on Advanced Settings.
- Select the Refresh Game Data option that you see here.
- Lock in your choice by tapping on Yes at the next confirmation window.
Doing this will cause Pokemon GO to restart automatically. When you try to join a Max Battle after this, you should not see the "lobby could not be found" error, thereby fixing it in Pokemon GO.
Also read: How to invite more than 10 friends to Max Battles in Pokemon GO
3) Clear cache for Pokemon GO (Android only)
If you use an Android device, you can also clear your cache for a quick solution to the "lobby could not be found" error during Pokemon GO Max Battles. Head over to your device's settings, locate the Applications option, and then select Pokemon GO. On the subsequent window, choose to clear the cache, and you should have fixed the error completely.
In some cases, doing this might also log you out from Pokemon GO. The exact process to clear your cache can also differ based on your Android device, the software version, and the particular OS (Operating System) that it is using.
What causes the Pokemon GO "lobby could not be found" error during Max Battles?
The "lobby could not be found" error that occurs during Max Battles in Pokemon GO is mostly caused by a faulty connection between your device and the game servers. Specifically, the Max Battle that you are trying to enter has either concluded or the Pokemon in the raid has changed.
Read more: All Pokemon GO Max Particle Codes [GO Fest 2025 Max Finale]
This means you see an outdated Max Pokemon on this particular spot on your game, while the server actually records something else there entirely. As a result, you get an error when you try to enter this battle, because it simply does not exist on the server. As such, you need to force the game to refresh the connection to the server, so that the in-game events can also be updated.
For more articles on Pokemon GO, check out the following:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨