Pokemon GO Quagsire raid guide: Weaknesses and best counters

Pokemon GO Quagsire, the Water/Ground-type monster, is often encountered as a raid boss. Being known for its stout stamina and varied moveset, it can be a formidable foe if not approached correctly. Although it might look plain, this Gen 2 pocket monster holds a lot of endurance that can withstand a decent amount of damage, which is why one must choose the correct counters.

This guide will provide you with its weaknesses, resistances, and best counters along with other vital information to help you defeat it effectively.

Pokemon GO Quagsire raid weaknesses

Quagsire type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Quagsire in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO Quagsire has only one major weakness: Grass-type moves. Due to its Water/Ground typing, Grass attacks deal quadruple damage (256% in Pokemon GO), making them the best choice for this raid.

What does Quagsire resist in Pokemon GO?

Quagsire has notable resistances to several types of moves. The following attack types deal significantly reduced damage to it:

Fire

Poison

Electric

Rock

Steel

These types only inflict 39.1% of their normal damage, making them ineffective options when facing Quagsire in raids.

Quagsire's stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

Combat Power: 12,594

12,594 Attack: 152

152 Defense: 143

143 Stamina: 3,600

3,600 Fast Attacks: Mud-Slap and Water Gun

Mud-Slap and Water Gun Charged Attacks: Stone Edge, Earthquake, Aqua Tail, Sludge Bomb, Mud Bomb, and Acid Spray

Best counters to Pokemon GO Quagsire raids

Quagsire as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To maximize damage output, it is crucial to use strong Grass-type Pokemon with high attack stats. Here are some of the best counters:

Mega or Shadow Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Shaymin - Sky with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot Mega or Shadow Venusaur with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Tangrowth with Vine Whip and Power Whip

with Vine Whip and Power Whip Shadow Torterra with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant

with Razor Leaf and Frenzy Plant Zarude with Vine Whip and Power Whip

with Vine Whip and Power Whip Roserade with Magical Leaf with Grass Knot

with Magical Leaf with Grass Knot Meowscarada with Leafage and Frenzy Plant

with Leafage and Frenzy Plant Rillaboom with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot

with Razor Leaf and Grass Knot Shadow Alola Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam Decidueye with Magical Leaf and Frenzy Plant

with Magical Leaf and Frenzy Plant Shadow Victreebel with Magical Leaf and Leaf Blade

with Magical Leaf and Leaf Blade Shadow Exeggutor with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam

with Bullet Seed and Solar Beam Shadow Meganium with Magical Leaf and Frenzy Plant

with Magical Leaf and Frenzy Plant Tsareena with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

with Magical Leaf and Grass Knot Chesnaught with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Tapu Bulu with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot Shadow Serperior with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant Shadow Shiftry with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade Breloom with Bullet Seed and Grass Knot

Pokemon GO Quagsire raid catch CP and shiny availability

Quagsire and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Normal Weather: 1075 CP - 1138 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1075 CP - 1138 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather Boosted (Rain and Sunny): 1343 CP - 1423 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Quagsire raids?

Non-weather boosted: 1138 CP

1138 CP Weather boosted (Rain and Sunny): 1423 CP

Can Quagsire be shiny in Pokemon GO Raids?

Yes, Shiny Pokemon GO Quagsire exists in the game. It was introduced in Wooper Watch on December 10, 2020.

