Pokemon GO Raikou Max Battle guide: Weaknesses and best counters

The Pokemon GO Raikou Max Battle Weekend promises to be an electrifying test for trainers around the globe. From Saturday, March 15, at 6 am until Sunday, March 16, 2025, at 9 pm local time, players will be able to battle and catch the legendary Electric-type Raikou in five-star Max Battles.

Raikou's Dynamax debut in five-star Max Battles is a not-to-be-missed experience for serious trainers. To increase your success rates, learning Raikou's weaknesses, counters, and combat tactics is essential.

Pokemon GO Raikou Max Battle weaknesses

Raikou type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

What is super-effective against Dynamax Raikou?

Pokemon GO Raikou is a pure Electric-type Pokemon, meaning it has only one weakness: Ground-type moves. Trainers should prioritize Pokemon with powerful Ground-type attacks to maximize damage output.

Super-effective move: Max Quake (Ground-type)

Max Quake (Ground-type) Best type matchup: Ground-type Pokemon

If you’re unsure how different type matchups work, you can use our Pokemon Type Calculator to determine the best counters for your team.

Pokemon GO Raikou Max Battle stats and moveset

As a five-star Power Spot boss, Pokemon GO Raikou boasts impressive stats that make it a challenging opponent:

Attack: 241

241 Defense: 195

195 Moveset: Shadow Ball, Thunder, Thunderbolt, Wild Charge

Each Pokemon GO Raikou Max Battle will cost 800 MP, which will be refunded if you lose. Up to four trainers can participate, with each player bringing up to three Pokemon into battle.

Pokemon GO Raikou Max Battle best counters

Raikou as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Pokemon GO Raikou efficiently, focus on Pokemon that can utilize Max Quake, which is super-effective against Electric-types. Here are the top counters:

Best damage dealers:

Dynamax Greedent with Mud Shot

Dynamax Excadrill with Mud-Slap

Dynamax Kingler with Mud Shot

Gigantamax Venusaur with Vine Whip

Gigantamax Gengar with Lick

Gigantamax Charizard with Fire Spin

Dynamax Rillaboom with Razor Leaf

Best support and damage soakers:

Dynamax Excadrill with Mud-Slap

Gigantamax Toxtricity with Spark

Gigantamax Venusaur with Vine Whip

Dynamax Venusaur with Vine Whip

Dynamax Rillaboom with Razor Leaf

Dynamax Metagross with Zen Headbutt

Bringing a combination of strong attackers and support Pokemon with Max Guard or Max Spirit can help you survive longer and deal more consistent damage.

Pokemon GO Raikou Max Battle catch CP and shiny availability

Raikou and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Normal Weather: 1889 CP - 1972 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1889 CP - 1972 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather Boosted (Rain): 2361 CP - 2466 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IV CPs from Pokemon GO Quagsire raids?

Non-weather boosted: 1972 CP

1972 CP Weather boosted (Rain): 2466 CP

Can Raikou be shiny in Pokemon GO Raids?

Yes, Shiny Pokemon GO Raikou has been available since June 29, 2019, and will be obtainable during this event. The chance of encountering one in a Max Battle is estimated to be 1 in 20 (5%).

Dynamax Raikou presents an exciting challenge for Pokemon GO trainers. With only one weakness to Ground-type moves, preparing a well-rounded team is key to securing victory.

Utilizing powerful Max Quake users and strategic support Pokemon will maximize your chances of defeating and capturing this legendary Pokemon. Don’t forget to take advantage of the Shiny hunting opportunity and aim for a 100% IV Raikou.

